“I wish I could do s**t like this”: Mizkif, Ludwig, HasanAbi and more react to Valkyrae’s RFLCT blue light controversy

Recently, a range of streamers including Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo, Ludwig Ahgren, Hasan ‘HasanAbi” Piker and Daphne “39Daph” have reacted to Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter’s RFLCT blue light controversy.

On October 19, Valkyrae announced a new skin-care range called “RFLCT” on Twitter, which claims to protect people’s skins from “blue light” pollution. However, a range of people in the community have questioned these claims and have called the product a scam.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! rflct.com After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!rflct.com https://t.co/NdjEJzVVcT

According to Michelle Wong of labmuffinbeautyscience, blue light is less damaging to the skin than the sun. Valkyrae has since responded to the backlash and claimed that the site will soon be updated to portray the correct information.

Mizkif, Ludwig, xQc and HasanAbi react to Valkyrae’ RFLCT product line

People have claimed that blue light is less damaging for the human skin than even the sun. Additionally, some dermatologists even said that using a moisturizer with SPF/sunscreen can prove more effective in protecting people from potentially harmful sunrays.

Regardless, a range of streamers have responded to the controversy. Felix “xQc” Lengyel simply mocked Valkyrae and the RFLCT product line. On the other hand, HasanAbi has repeatedly claimed that the “blue light” claims that RFLCT have put out on their website are “bulls***t.” The streamer has also claimed that the skincare range was effectively just “moisturizer and soap, and not something special.”

On the other hand, 39Daph expressed doubt over the backlash, and said that the product might be legitimate. The streamer claimed that while she has concerns over specific aspects unrelated to the blue light controversy, the overall product might only need more relevant information to be updated on the website.

Others such as Ludwig and Mizkif did not express the same kind of confidence. Ludwig claimed that Valkyrae would never knowingly put out a faulty or controversial product, putting her entire reputation at stake.

However, Mizkif joked that he wished he could influence people into buying products as well as Valkyrae as can:

“I mean, how do you guys know it’s not real? Coz it’s obvious? I wish I could do s**t like this. I wish I could just put out products and then you guys would buy anything. I wish I could just take a dump and then 50 of you guys are buying it on ebay right now"

Also Read

Regardless, Valkyrae put out the above statement on Twitter earlier today and has claimed that the website will soon be updated to portray the correct information about the products.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan