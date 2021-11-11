"It's like saying the wrong name in bed": Mizkif lands in trouble after mistaking Pokimane for Valkyrae 

Mizkif is one of the most notorious streamers on the internet right now and his antics have often landed him on a sticky wicket. In yet another episode, the founder of OTK Gaming was left red-faced when he addressed good friend Pokimane as "Rae," mistaking her for Valkyrae.

Mizkif was playing crab games with Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and Pokimane, among several others when the incident took place.

Here's what he said:

"Its kind of a compliment if you think about it."

Pokimane was still in disbelief and stated how it was extremely awkward for her. Here's how she responded:

"That's so awkward. It's like saying the wrong name in bed. Miz you're a terrible friend. You want me to call you xQc next? Good one x."

Mizkif couldn't fathom what had just transpired and said:

"What the f**k. Get me out of here."

Pokimane, too, continued to laugh, and it's safe to say that she took the incident in good spirits.

Mizkif has collaborated with both Pokimane and Valkyrae, but ruined the latter's return stream

Mizkif has collaborated with Valkyrae and Pokimane on several occasions. He is good friends with both famous influencers, and has often been spotted streaming with them.

However, he doesn't leave a single opportunity to take jabs at them. Valkyrae returned to YouTube after a brief hiatus following her involvement in the RFLCT controversy. She stated how she was excited to play games with her friends.

Sadly, her only nightmare was the notorious Mizkif, as she pointed out how the Twitch streamer would do anything for content.

The 26-year-old streamer lived up to his tag and cracked a joke just moments after he had joined the call.

Interestingly, Mizkif stated the other day that a possible switch to YouTube Gaming has always been on the horizon. He preferred the purple platform because he is "Twitch oriented."

He admitted that he would make the switch if more of his friends, including Pokimane, switched to the red platform as well. Without them, he stated, he would get extremely lonely.

However, he also questioned whether Valkyrae would ever want to collaborate with them after he ruined her return stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan