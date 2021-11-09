"I’d be lonely": Mizkif reveals the condition on which he would leave Twitch for YouTube Gaming

Mizkif is one of the most popular Twitch streamers and revealed that he has no plans of jumping ship to YouTube Gaming. The rationale behind his decision is that he's too "Twitch-oriented."

On the flip side, he revealed that the door for a potential switch was always open, and stated the condition on which he would leave the purple platform for the red one.

Mizkif has a massive community on Twitch and the American streamer has established himself as a heavyweight. He was among the 50 most-watched Twitch streamers in 2021 and has cemented irreplaceable bonds with other heavyweights like Pokimane.

However, after a mass exodus that saw DrLupo and TimTheTatman among several others defecting to YouTube Gaming, fans started assuming Mizkif himself would do the same sooner rather than later.

Mizkif confirmed that he has no such plans, although he did reveal what might entice him to make the switch.

Mizkif states the culture of Twitch as the pivotal reason behind his decision to stick with the purple platform

The founder of OTK Gaming has revealed that he won't think about leaving Twitch until its "culture" fades away.

Here's what he said:

“I don’t know. I’m never going to say the door is not open. I love the culture of Twitch. Until that fades or is at a point where I believe it’s not good, I don’t think I would leave.”

Interestingly, Mizkif confessed that he would hop on the YouTube Gaming bandwagon if he had more friends on the red platform. He revealed how he would feel lonely as he doesn't have a lot of friends on YouTube. He added:

“I’d be more inclined to switch if more of my friends were there. I think the biggest problem I see if I ever went to YouTube is I’d be lonely. If I had an ecosystem to work with, I would be much more willing. I totally would switch over. But until that ecosystem is there, I do not see myself wanting to leave here. Because the reality is I am so Twitch-oriented.”

Mizkif concluded by stating how Valkyrae is his only friend on YouTube Gaming. The two streamers have collaborated on several occasions. However, Mizkif brazenly ruined the latter's return stream by mocking her involvement in the RFLCT controversy.

For this precise reason, Valkyrae would no longer want to collaborate with him, revealed Mizkif.

