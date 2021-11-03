Valkyrae dubs Mizkif "dumbf**k" after ruining her return stream 

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter went live to give an update on her whereabouts to her honest patrons. She also played a few games with her friends after the entire RFLCT controversy. But Valkyrae immediately regretted her decision, with Mizkif continuing to take jabs at her.

Rae has been inactive for the last two weeks. However, she went live to reveal that RFLCT had been shut down after the controversial launch. Furthermore, she stated how the two parties had parted ways without a lawsuit.

The American streamer put the episode behind her and returned to streaming the other day. However, Mizkif had other mischievous plans.

Valkyrae states how Mizkif will do anything for content

The American YouTuber was ecstatic to be back on the platform. However, she was a little apprehensive of having Mizkif on the call. Valkyrae stated how the founder of OTK Gaming can do anything for content and might bring up the controversy to farm drama.

Here's what she said:

"Am I really going to spend my first stream back playing with Mizkif. Miz is a very good friend, but he’s also… you know those creators who will do anything for content? There’s that line. Miz is really close to the line but he steps over it. He’s going to say some stupid joke and it’s going to be too soon."

Valkyrae was spot on with her assessment. Mizkif had only joined the call before he started cracking jokes.

He said:

"I look so cool, and it’s all thanks to this new product"

Valkyrae replied, saying her heart sank, to which he replied how he didn't have anything.

Interestingly, he didn't stop there. After Rae laughed about the crew being greedy in-game, he failed to control himself and said:

“You’re telling me I’m greedy Rae, really?”

Valkyrae wasn't amused and called him a "dumbf**k" to shut him up. It's safe to say that Mizkif was gloating over his wit and has no plans of putting a halt to his RFLCT jokes.

Be that as it may, despite Valkyrae disassociating herself with RFLCT, it will be a while before it becomes a thing of the distant past.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar