"It was a clean break": Valkyrae announces her separation from RFLCT after severe backlash 

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter confirmed during one of her recent streams that RFLCT has shut its doors just two weeks after a controversial launch. The American YouTuber also confirmed that the two parties have parted ways without a lawsuit, reiterating how she got lucky this time despite being extremely naive.

Furthermore, she also gave an update to her patrons about her mental health. Valkyrae revealed she had been visiting a therapist to recuperate from what had transpired over the past few weeks.

RFCLT and Valkyrae have parted ways without getting into a legal battle

The RFLCT website was taken off the internet a few days back. This sparked rumors that the project was quashed after a vehement backlash. However, many in the community believed that the website was taken off to add more credible studies to show the effects of blue light pollution.

Valkyrae cleared the air during her stream and said:

"RFLCT is no longer, we officially separated, without a lawsuit! They pulled all the products out of 400 stores. So that happened, it was a clean break! Took a long time, with lawyers and stuff, but we did it! I will never forget, and we got really lucky that there wasn't a lawsuit."

She also gave an update on her mental health. Valkyrae revealed she had been visiting a therapist to overcome the ill effects of the whole experience.

The American streamer reiterated that she had developed "mental trauma" after questions had been raised about her integrity as a streamer.

Valkyrae was called out as a "fraud" by several in the community to promote a brand that offers solutions for problems that don't exist. In other words, she was accused of taking advantage of her viewers' insecurities.

She added:

"I’m not perfect and I’ve made a lot of mistakes. I was incredibly naive [to get involved with RFLCT], and it’s been a big learning lesson. I’m going to be more careful with everything moving on now, that’s for sure. I’m naive, impulsive, and too trusting. Toast told me the last one. It’s crazy figuring out just how dumb and naive you are, how naive you can be. I can’t trust myself anymore. I just can’t do that anymore."

Her biggest victory is that both parties have parted ways without the need for a lawsuit. By stating that it was a "clean break," Valkyrae implied she was no longer tied up with a company that she didn't want to be associated with.

