"I’m still in a terrible mental place": Valkyrae confirms she has been seeing a therapist over RFLCT drama 

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter revealed during one of her most recent streams that she has been visiting a therapist over trauma and "mental damage" as a result of the RFLCT controversy. She has been inactive on YouTube ever since she was confronted by the community for her skin products. However, she went live on November 2 for a stream she could barely manage.

The entire RFLCT saga, from the launch backlash to the ongoing questions about the veracity of the products and their research, along with questions about Valkyrae's integrity, has taken a massive toll on the YouTuber.

Valkyrae's biggest concern, however, was the recurring feeling of her career coming to a halt after the drama took off.

Valkyrae confirms she has parted ways with RFLCT without the threat of a lawsuit

The American streamer admitted that had been visiting a therapist to get over the trauma. Here's what she said:

"[After the RFLCT controversy], I became very depressed. I have depression. I’ve really been having a bad time… I do think I have mental damage from all of this, for sure. I got very lucky in that there wasn’t a lawsuit [for the break] or anything, but I’m still in a terrible mental place."

She admitted that it's been two weeks since the entire episode and things will eventually get better. But the entire community framing her as a "fraud" has left her in an inconsolable state, which will require a little more time to get over.

Her biggest victory, she reiterated, was divorcing the brand. Valkyrae confirmed that she had parted ways with the company and that it was a "clean break," suggesting that the matter had been settled with a split rather than a lawsuit.

She further added:

"I’m not perfect and I’ve made a lot of mistakes. I was incredibly naive [to get involved with RFLCT], and it’s been a big learning lesson. I’m going to be more careful with everything moving on now, that’s for sure. I’m naive, impulsive, and too trusting. Toast told me the last one. It’s crazy figuring out just how dumb and naive you are, how naive you can be. I can’t trust myself anymore. I just can’t do that anymore."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valkyrae has broken ties with the company and will need a little more time to recover after a harrowing two weeks. However, it's safe to say that she will be back stronger than ever, entertaining her honest patrons like she always has.

Edited by Sabine Algur