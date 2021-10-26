RFLCT Scam: Valkyrae subtly deletes tweets and information revolving around her skin care products

After facing harsh criticism regarding the RFLCT controversy ever since the announcement of the products on October 19, 2021, Valkyrae has now deleted all tweets related to the skincare brand from her official Twitter handle.

The streamer went live on October 23 to address all concerns about RFLCT and the allegations that the company was scamming Valkyrae's impressionable audience. She mentioned that she did not want to be involved with the project anymore, but she had legal contracts due to which she could not back out. However, she seems to have stopped promoting the brand on her Twitter, since it has been wiped clean of any evidence of her association with RFLCT.

Valkyrae deletes all tweets about RFLCT amidst the controversy

While the Twitterati has been criticizing Valkyrae lately for throwing her friends under the bus in an attempt to defend herself amidst the RFLCT controversy, a Twitter user with the handle @Berg_benzo pointed out that Valkyrae had deleted all tweets about RFLCT from her Twitter account. It certainly seems like the streamer was serious when she said that she did not want to be involved with RFLCT any longer.

It is also interesting to note that the official Twitter page for RFLCT has also been silent since October 23, the day that Valkyrae went live to address research concerns regarding RFLCT's blue light protection claims. However, it is also possible that the streamer has simply removed all posts until the company can come up with an official statement regarding this matter.

The RFLCT drama summed up

Valkyrae has been under fire lately after the announcement of her skincare brand, RFLCT. The streamer claimed that she had been working on the project for two years, and had come up with a line of skincare products that cater to gamers especially, protecting their skin from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from their computer screens.

RFLCT @RFLCT_skin #RFLCT by @valkyrae is here! The skincare collection for everyone who uses a screen [so basically, everyone]. RFLCT is powered by ingredients like BLPF™ + RE3™ + other essentials for healthy and protected skin. #WTFISBLPF you ask? Visit rflct.com to learn more. #RFLCT by @valkyrae is here! The skincare collection for everyone who uses a screen [so basically, everyone]. RFLCT is powered by ingredients like BLPF™ + RE3™ + other essentials for healthy and protected skin. #WTFISBLPF you ask? Visit rflct.com to learn more. https://t.co/jzkCKFxWAK

However, hours after the launch, the streamer faced harsh criticism for these claims of blue light protection. Scientific studies have shown that the effects of blue light on skin are actually almost negligible. Therefore, she has been accused of creating a problem just to come up with a solution, thereby scamming her fanbase.

Andy @DawgEk @DarkstarEmy @RFLCT_skin @Valkyrae There is no evidence to suggest that blue light omitted from screens is harmful for human eyes or skin. They avoid saying that it does on the website too. I am a big fan of Rae but this is sus as heck from rflct @DarkstarEmy @RFLCT_skin @Valkyrae There is no evidence to suggest that blue light omitted from screens is harmful for human eyes or skin. They avoid saying that it does on the website too. I am a big fan of Rae but this is sus as heck from rflct

The streamer went live on October 23 to address these concerns. She claimed that while she had seen studies that had been conducted to prove the effects of blue light on skin, she was not aware that these studies would not be linked on the official website. Furthermore, the studies could apparently not be published since other companies could steal that specific data.

This reasoning has not convinced her fans at all, who are attacking the streamer more and more, labeling her a scammer.

