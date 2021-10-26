RFLCT Drama: Valkyrae continues losing the Internet's support after claiming her 'products' actually work

Valkyrae has made things a lot worse for herself ever since she opened up about the RFLCT drama on her stream on October 23, 2021. She shared her side of things, explaining how she was unaware that blue light research would not appear on the RFLCT website.

However, the streamer claims that she has seen the research herself, but it will not be possible to show the same on the website, since that specific relevant data can be "stolen by other companies." Naturally, this explanation did not sit well with most people in the community, who have called it a very weak response.

Lazzee @LazzeeGaming @EsportsTalkNews @Valkyrae What a ridiculous statement. Poor thing finds it so difficult being part of a scam she conveniently can’t talk about lolllllll bullshit. @EsportsTalkNews @Valkyrae What a ridiculous statement. Poor thing finds it so difficult being part of a scam she conveniently can’t talk about lolllllll bullshit.

WhySoSerious @BrainyCortex

1)releases an absolute scam

2)doesn’t speak out for 4 days so her pr team can prepare a statement

3)goes live & shits on her friends instead of addressing the real issue

4) now tries to shift focus from her scam to how she’s sorry for calling out her friends

Genius? Lol @Valkyrae 1)releases an absolute scam2)doesn’t speak out for 4 days so her pr team can prepare a statement3)goes live & shits on her friends instead of addressing the real issue4) now tries to shift focus from her scam to how she’s sorry for calling out her friendsGenius? Lol @Valkyrae

1)releases an absolute scam

2)doesn’t speak out for 4 days so her pr team can prepare a statement

3)goes live & shits on her friends instead of addressing the real issue

4) now tries to shift focus from her scam to how she’s sorry for calling out her friends

Genius?

Valkyrae loses support on the internet following her livestream addressing RFLCT drama

After being labeled a scammer following the announcement of her skincare brand RFLCT, Valkyrae addressed all research concerns about RFLCT's claims of blue light protection. However, the livestream was considered an absolute "trainwreck," as many viewers said. She not only stated that she was clueless about the fact that the research would not feature on the website, but also went ahead and expressed her displeasure with her friends for not informing her about the website's shortcomings.

However, many viewers did not appreciate this move from the streamer and thought it was highly uncalled for. Fellow streamer xQc resonated with the sentiment while reacting to her response to the RFLCT drama, saying it was Valkyrae's job to make sure such information was transparent and prominent on the website.

Furthermore, Valkyrae sticking to her stance that RFLCT products actually do what they claim is also not helping her case at all, especially since she is willing to throw her friends under the bus for it.

Joel @joelmate099 Valkyrae's response to her lotion scam is basically "just trust me bro" and then just her calling out here friends.the most crazy bit of this is she will get away from this Valkyrae's response to her lotion scam is basically "just trust me bro" and then just her calling out here friends.the most crazy bit of this is she will get away from this

Berg @Berg_benzo Honestly we all saw valkyrae’s true colors and how quick she is to throw her friends under the bus and point blame onto them for her mistakes in this scam Honestly we all saw valkyrae’s true colors and how quick she is to throw her friends under the bus and point blame onto them for her mistakes in this scam

Katie @katiejoellee Valkyrae: yeah I messed up big but look at all these other people let’s talk about them and how they didn’t 100% put my needs as their number 1 priority even though I am trying to sell a scam! Look at them and not me! Valkyrae: yeah I messed up big but look at all these other people let’s talk about them and how they didn’t 100% put my needs as their number 1 priority even though I am trying to sell a scam! Look at them and not me!

mia @asstraygirl valkyrae blaming her friends, calling them fake for not reaching out/defending her scam of a skin care line lmao 😭 valkyrae blaming her friends, calling them fake for not reaching out/defending her scam of a skin care line lmao 😭

However, it seems like Valkyrae has learnt her lesson and decided to stay silent on the matter until she gains some more clarity about the RFLCT drama. A look at her Twitter page will also reveal that the streamer has deleted all tweets related to RFLCT.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Berg @Berg_benzo Anyone noticed Valkyrae deleted all her tweets on RFLCT 👀

I bet she’ll try to act like her scam never happened Anyone noticed Valkyrae deleted all her tweets on RFLCT 👀

I bet she’ll try to act like her scam never happened

Clearly, Valkyrae's statement regarding the entire RFLCT drama did not work out too well for her, since she is now being painted as a much bigger villain than before. The way she responded to the RFLCT drama is not what people expect from a 29-year-old, and the streamer is definitely facing a lot of flak for it.

Edited by Atul S