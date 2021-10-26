RFLCT Drama: Valkyrae continues losing the Internet's support after claiming her 'products' actually work

Valkyrae has made things a lot worse for herself ever since she opened up about the RFLCT drama on her stream on October 23, 2021. She shared her side of things, explaining how she was unaware that blue light research would not appear on the RFLCT website.
However, the streamer claims that she has seen the research herself, but it will not be possible to show the same on the website, since that specific relevant data can be "stolen by other companies." Naturally, this explanation did not sit well with most people in the community, who have called it a very weak response.
Valkyrae loses support on the internet following her livestream addressing RFLCT drama
After being labeled a scammer following the announcement of her skincare brand RFLCT, Valkyrae addressed all research concerns about RFLCT's claims of blue light protection. However, the livestream was considered an absolute "trainwreck," as many viewers said. She not only stated that she was clueless about the fact that the research would not feature on the website, but also went ahead and expressed her displeasure with her friends for not informing her about the website's shortcomings.
However, many viewers did not appreciate this move from the streamer and thought it was highly uncalled for. Fellow streamer xQc resonated with the sentiment while reacting to her response to the RFLCT drama, saying it was Valkyrae's job to make sure such information was transparent and prominent on the website.
Furthermore, Valkyrae sticking to her stance that RFLCT products actually do what they claim is also not helping her case at all, especially since she is willing to throw her friends under the bus for it.
However, it seems like Valkyrae has learnt her lesson and decided to stay silent on the matter until she gains some more clarity about the RFLCT drama. A look at her Twitter page will also reveal that the streamer has deleted all tweets related to RFLCT.
Clearly, Valkyrae's statement regarding the entire RFLCT drama did not work out too well for her, since she is now being painted as a much bigger villain than before. The way she responded to the RFLCT drama is not what people expect from a 29-year-old, and the streamer is definitely facing a lot of flak for it.