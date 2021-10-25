"Not a single person asked me": Valkyrae disappointed in her friends amidst RFLCT drama

During a recent live stream, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter claimed that the overall community and most of her friends “just assumed” that no research was done before releasing the RFLCT skincare range.

Valkyrae has come under scrutiny on the internet in the past few days since she announced the RFLCT skincare products on October 19. The product line claims to protect people’s skins from blue light that is emitted from all digital products.

However, various experts and the overall community have claimed that even the sun’s rays are more harmful than blue light. Valkyrae recently claimed that she still believes in RFLCT skincare products, and was disappointed with her friends for assuming there wasn't sufficient research to backup the products.

Valkyrae gets emotional while explaining how none of her friends asked about the RFLCT website

Over the past few days, a range of content creators have responded to the RFLCT brand drama. The likes of Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and Felix “xQc” Lengyel all mocked Valkyrae and effectively claimed that the product line was a scam.

Daphne “39Daph” claimed that the products might be alright. The streamer also said that her concerns had nothing to do with the product's blue light and other claims.

Instead of people trying to find out what happened with the website, they were focussed on Valkyrae herself and wanted to know if she was fine. Valkyrae also later accepted that she understood why her friends would be more concerned about her well-being, rather than what happened with the website.

“There is one thing that did concern me. Not a single one of my friends, or anyone that I know on the internet, asked me, “Hey Rey, what happened to the website? Why is there no information on the site?” Not a single person. A lot of people reached out and asked like, “Rae, are you okay?” but no one asked what happened. It’s just, it was weird that people and all my friends assumed that there was no research done. I didn’t even know what to say.”

Valkyrae claimed that she had sent coupon codes to some of her friends to give them a package of RFLCT products. The package also included a coffee pasta which apparently had a note in which Valkyrae explained everything about the brand and its claims related to protecting human skin from bluelight.

Valkyrae claimed that she was unhappy with the fact that people did not reach out to ask her about RFLCT even after receiving the gift packages. However, she explained that she had talked to 39Daph about the matter, who claimed that she never received the coffee pasta with the note.

Valkyrae also joked about collaborating with 39Daph over a keyboard with a specific feature.

Towards the end, she criticized HasanAbi for his response to the controversy. HasanAbi had compared the situation with the allegations levied against G Fuel, when people realized that the drink contained lead. Valkyrae was not happy with HasanAbi, and claimed that the two situations were not comparable.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan