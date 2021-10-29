The internet wants Valkyrae cancelled as RFLCT drama spirals out of control

Valkyrae has faced a lot of backlash over the RFLCT controversy. The streamer announced her skincare brand on October 19, which claimed to protect skin from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from devices.

However, the brand was soon called out as a scam since the effects of blue light from devices on the skin are negligible.

The YouTube star addressed the issue on a livestream on October 23, but she added more fuel to the fire by throwing her friends under the bus for not supporting her during the controversy. All of these things have led to people on the internet wanting Valkyrae to be cancelled.

Valkyrae at risk of being cancelled due to RFLCT controversy

The internet quickly labeled the 29-year-old a scammer after the company failed to show its alleged blue light research on the official RFLCT website. Furthermore, the streamer claimed she had seen the research herself, but the organization would not produce the same on the official website since other companies could steal the studies.

Obviously, this explanation did not convince anybody, and the internet's allegations that Valkyrae was trying to scam her impressionable fanbase strengthened further.

Arthur Kal @Akal806 @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin What a scam lmao, you want to know where the majority of the blue light you get exposed to comes from? BEING OUTSIDE. And it doesn't hurt you. I'm not a hater of Rae, I'm a hater of products that get sales because of misinformation. @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin What a scam lmao, you want to know where the majority of the blue light you get exposed to comes from? BEING OUTSIDE. And it doesn't hurt you. I'm not a hater of Rae, I'm a hater of products that get sales because of misinformation.

Pat @xoPatricia25 @upclouter @Valkyrae Literally this whole thread sums up the issue. I was disappointed in her stream today tbh. Rae, even if the research was on the website it’s not peer reviewed or officially published. We can’t “believe” or trust it. Which leads to RFLCT and its claims to be a scam. @upclouter @Valkyrae Literally this whole thread sums up the issue. I was disappointed in her stream today tbh. Rae, even if the research was on the website it’s not peer reviewed or officially published. We can’t “believe” or trust it. Which leads to RFLCT and its claims to be a scam.

Bella torch @TorchBella @Valkyrae Scammer! You’re just trying to save face so you don’t loose money there is no proof blue light does damage so what is there to update?? #cancelvalkyrae @Valkyrae Scammer! You’re just trying to save face so you don’t loose money there is no proof blue light does damage so what is there to update?? #cancelvalkyrae

CrackyMepsi @CrackyPepsi I’m honestly curious if people are gonna try to cancel Valkyrae now, because this new product is an actual scam lmaoo



I usually do wanna say that there are nice people out there and just wanna do nice things but this one just looks like a “lemme use my community for money” I’m honestly curious if people are gonna try to cancel Valkyrae now, because this new product is an actual scam lmaooI usually do wanna say that there are nice people out there and just wanna do nice things but this one just looks like a “lemme use my community for money” https://t.co/1bRKI821Qv

ashley @amazingashleyp I love rae, I’ve seen basically every stream for almost a year but she’s gonna have to either admit to knowingly selling #RFLCT as a scam OR she’d have to admit to being so ignorant that she worked for 2 years with an MLM+didn’t do any research. disappointed bc i am a big fan I love rae, I’ve seen basically every stream for almost a year but she’s gonna have to either admit to knowingly selling #RFLCT as a scam OR she’d have to admit to being so ignorant that she worked for 2 years with an MLM+didn’t do any research. disappointed bc i am a big fan

Perish-grine_ST @Peregrine_ST

#RFLCT #valkyrae #rflctscam Another "influencer" scamming their young audience. Other people "doing worse" isnt an excuse. I hope your brand fails and you lose millions. How about next time you invest millions in paying peoples hospital bills and actually make a difference? Another "influencer" scamming their young audience. Other people "doing worse" isnt an excuse. I hope your brand fails and you lose millions. How about next time you invest millions in paying peoples hospital bills and actually make a difference?#RFLCT #valkyrae #rflctscam https://t.co/GgoXdirlG9

heather @topsecretlolzz @hyunaserene yeah. i could honestly care less about the actual rflct scandal or whatever. idrc if its a scam. its when she started name dropping and shit is when i was like nah nvm im done. LOL. really showed her personality with that one lolll @hyunaserene yeah. i could honestly care less about the actual rflct scandal or whatever. idrc if its a scam. its when she started name dropping and shit is when i was like nah nvm im done. LOL. really showed her personality with that one lolll

N o r i k a t 🌸 @norikat_cosplay As a long-time skincare enthusiast, I’m so disappointed in Rae…



I don’t think RFLCT is /meant/ to be a scam but she and whoever else on her team was helping her with this didn’t do even a days worth of research and it’s really unfortunate. Now she, at best, looks gullible. As a long-time skincare enthusiast, I’m so disappointed in Rae…I don’t think RFLCT is /meant/ to be a scam but she and whoever else on her team was helping her with this didn’t do even a days worth of research and it’s really unfortunate. Now she, at best, looks gullible.

However, many people believe that while Valkyrae's skincare line does not do what it claims, canceling the streamer over this might be far too extreme. In fact, many in the Twitterati took the opportunity to bring to light the toxicity of cancel culture.

Skillzy ✇ @SkillzyGG People trying to cancel valkyrae is the dumbest thing the internet ever witnessed. People trying to cancel valkyrae is the dumbest thing the internet ever witnessed.

damthatshabibi @damthatshabibi @Valkyrae seems like such a nice genuine person. I’m sure she didn’t know what was going to happen. Ppl are just bored asf and always tryna look for the next person to cancel #valkyrae @Valkyrae seems like such a nice genuine person. I’m sure she didn’t know what was going to happen. Ppl are just bored asf and always tryna look for the next person to cancel #valkyrae

Chris @chrisdotau @Samanth70112679 I am definitely not putting all of the blame on Valkyrae, and I most definitely not saying she should be cancelled. Cancel culture is a joke. @Samanth70112679 I am definitely not putting all of the blame on Valkyrae, and I most definitely not saying she should be cancelled. Cancel culture is a joke.

Flippin’Amy @Flippin_Amy_ Idc what you say...

Valkyrae is still a damn queen.

Shit happens. People learn from mistakes.

Get over it, move on.

No need to shit talk and ''cancel'' someone .



You aint so perfect either. Idc what you say...Valkyrae is still a damn queen.Shit happens. People learn from mistakes.Get over it, move on.No need to shit talk and ''cancel'' someone .You aint so perfect either.

TSE | LifuVibes @LifuVibes People going after Valkyrae ,because she invested herself into something that she believed in, are freaking dumb.



This cancel culture really has to stop 😐 People going after Valkyrae ,because she invested herself into something that she believed in, are freaking dumb.This cancel culture really has to stop 😐

Matthew Gunnin @MatthewGunnin Can we please not cancel another creator. One who has been a role model for up and coming creators. Do you have any idea how many gambling, energy drink, and many other brands much worse than blue light cosmetics sponsor streamers? Give @Valkyrae a break here. Can we please not cancel another creator. One who has been a role model for up and coming creators. Do you have any idea how many gambling, energy drink, and many other brands much worse than blue light cosmetics sponsor streamers? Give @Valkyrae a break here.

Risu:) @Risu_AD @BrookerrP @_ramz_F @TOSHI_2I @faen_dette @Valkyrae She should know better but she is not the one holding information go cancel the brand not her being naive is not a crime and shouldn't get hate for it @BrookerrP @_ramz_F @TOSHI_2I @faen_dette @Valkyrae She should know better but she is not the one holding information go cancel the brand not her being naive is not a crime and shouldn't get hate for it

Many people believe that Valkyrae is a genuine person who fell for a scam due to her naive and trusting nature. While that should not be used as an excuse to defend whatever she said on the livestream, cancelling her for making a mistake also sounds like a punishment that is far too harsh.

The 100 Thieves co-owner has deleted all RFLCT related tweets from her official Twitter account. Simultaneously, leaked chats with Ludwig reveal that the streamer and her legal team are trying their best to get Valkyrae out of the RFLCT deal.

However, owing to her contract with the brand, she cannot comment on the situation yet.

Edited by Ravi Iyer