The internet wants Valkyrae cancelled as RFLCT drama spirals out of control

Valkyrae has faced a lot of backlash over the RFLCT controversy. The streamer announced her skincare brand on October 19, which claimed to protect skin from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from devices.
However, the brand was soon called out as a scam since the effects of blue light from devices on the skin are negligible.
The YouTube star addressed the issue on a livestream on October 23, but she added more fuel to the fire by throwing her friends under the bus for not supporting her during the controversy. All of these things have led to people on the internet wanting Valkyrae to be cancelled.
Valkyrae at risk of being cancelled due to RFLCT controversy
The internet quickly labeled the 29-year-old a scammer after the company failed to show its alleged blue light research on the official RFLCT website. Furthermore, the streamer claimed she had seen the research herself, but the organization would not produce the same on the official website since other companies could steal the studies.
Obviously, this explanation did not convince anybody, and the internet's allegations that Valkyrae was trying to scam her impressionable fanbase strengthened further.
However, many people believe that while Valkyrae's skincare line does not do what it claims, canceling the streamer over this might be far too extreme. In fact, many in the Twitterati took the opportunity to bring to light the toxicity of cancel culture.
Many people believe that Valkyrae is a genuine person who fell for a scam due to her naive and trusting nature. While that should not be used as an excuse to defend whatever she said on the livestream, cancelling her for making a mistake also sounds like a punishment that is far too harsh.
The 100 Thieves co-owner has deleted all RFLCT related tweets from her official Twitter account. Simultaneously, leaked chats with Ludwig reveal that the streamer and her legal team are trying their best to get Valkyrae out of the RFLCT deal.
However, owing to her contract with the brand, she cannot comment on the situation yet.