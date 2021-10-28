"Embrace the scammer life": Leaked Discord chats between Valkyrae and Ludwig shed new light on RFLCT controversy 

In a rather bizarre turn of events, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter’s Discord chats with Ludwig Ahgren were leaked, unearthing the former's true feelings about the ongoing RFLCT controversy.

The controversy is showing no signs of slowing down and is taking its fair share of interesting turns each day. A few days ago, Valkyrae revealed how she had seen the research but was considering reducing her involvement with the brand after the drama broke out.

However, the leaked chats paint a completely unique picture. According to the chats, the American streamer is leaving no stone unturned to quash her association with the $4 million RFLCT ship.

"They [ULTA] just don’t understand how this RUINS my brand. I really needed [all the RFLCT research] to be public. ULTA invested $4 million so it’s like, why wouldn’t they make it legit? Why would a company invest in something like this if they didn’t believe the research?"

The only option left, Valkyrae continued, was to “embrace the scammer life, get out of the contract, and admit I’m an idiot.”

Valkyrae reveals how she should've done her research and asked more questions

The Content Creator of the Year (2020) stated how she regrets not doing her bit of research and accepting everything at face value. She had assumed the information would be available to her fans and viewers once the skincare products were officially launched.

Valkyrae's chat with Ludwig leaked (Image via Atrioc)

The leaks reveal how she, along with her legal team, are doing their best to get Valkyrae out of the contract she is bound by.

Amidst all the drama, however, she has found a silver lining. The chats reveal how Valkyrae forgot to sign a legal document, which can help her walk away with impunity.

Here's what the chat says:

“[ULTA] hate me for leaving the contract, but it’s looking possible, so I’m hopeful. Apparently, I didn’t sign one of the contracts, so I have leverage.”

But Valkyrae finds herself in murky waters right now. It is safe to assume that her ongoing partnership with RFLCT will force her to spin statements in a way that both parties can save their faces in case of a potential divorce.

The RFLCT skincare products went on virtual shelves earlier last week and have been under the microscope ever since.

Many in the community have accused Valkyrae of scamming her young and impressionable audience by producing a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. Several streamers have also poured scorn on her for using RFLCT as a "cash-grab" opportunity.

Valkyrae is yet to go live on YouTube and with how things are shaping up, it will be a while before this controversy dies down.

