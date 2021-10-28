"Rae is about to be the first client": Pokimane announcing RTS has fans roasting Valkyrae over RFLCT scam

Pokimane took to Twitter yesterday to announce the launch of her latest venture, RTS, a talent management organization committed to "fixing the esports and gaming industry." The aim of the company is to help budding streamers by guiding them with respect to various business deals they might venture into.

Pokimane dropped the announcement a few days after Valkyrae's skincare line, RFLCT, was labeled a scam for claiming to protect skin against blue light. Naturally, comparisons were bound to appear between the two.

In her livestream addressing the RFLCT controversy, Valkyrae made it clear that she was not fully aware of how the website would appear. Naturally, people started joking about how Valkyrae would be the first client of Pokimane's RTS.

Pokimane announcing RTS brought forward jokes at Valkyrae and RFLCT's expense

Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy seems to have happened due to a clear lapse in judgment on the streamer's part. Incidentally, Pokimane's RTS announcement suggesting that the organization helps creators avoid bad branding deals days after Valkyrae's controversy seems like a coincidence that is too good to be true. This apparent coincidence has also not missed the notice of Pokimane's fans, who have labeled her a "ruthless businesswoman."

It looks like many people believe that Pokimane announcing RTS days after Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy is no mere coincidence. People feel that Pokimane saw her opportunity and utilized it well, since the issue of bad brand deals is something that is fresh on people's minds right now. Naturally, marketing her brand as a solution for the same would gain a lot of positive attention from the community.

Therefore, even though it might seem like Pokimane is profiting off the bad choices of her friend, there is no denying that this was indeed a very smart business move.

Valkyrae, however, has not yet commented on the situation. In fact, the streamer has been awfully quiet since her disastrous livestream, and has even deleted all tweets related to RFLCT from her official Twitter account.

