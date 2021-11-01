Shroud takes a dig at Mizkif's breakup with Maya Higa, leaving him rolling off his chair 

Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek left Mizkif in stitches after taking a dig at the latter's heart-wrenching breakup with long-time girlfriend, Maya Higa.

Shroud has been grinding New World since it came out in September, so much so that the streamer's UPS exploded a few days back. The Canadian streamer announced a hiatus from New World to focus on other titles in his collection.

Shroud spectated the Valorant Champion’s Tour match of 100 Thieves vs. Cloud9 on October 30.

He gave a shout-out to fellow Twitch streamer Mizkif. Sadly, it wasn't exactly what he was hoping for and left him red-faced.

Shroud announces his plan to gift his new merch to Mizkif

During the Valorant co-stream, Shroud raised his hat to greet Mizkif and said:

"Mizkif, you want my new merch, man? I don’t know if you’re here. I got you."

Mizkif reacted to the clip and was pretty elated to hear from Shroud. Furthermore, he was ecstatic to get his hands on some free merch. However, his happiness was rather short-lived as Shroud played a hilarious prank.

Here's what Shroud said:

"I’ll send it to you and Ma… I mean, I’ll send it to you. My bad."

The former CS:GO pro cut himself off before he could complete Maya's name. Maya and Mizkif went through a testing break-up in September and it took some time for the two to return to full-time streaming.

Mizkif looked embarrassed and also a bit baffled by what had just transpired. He just rolled off his chair and said, "Oh my god!"

Mizkif has a great sense of humor. It's safe to say that there's no bad blood between the two popular Twitch streamers.

Shroud states how New World literally "broke him"

The Canadian streamer has been putting countless hours into the new MMO. However, he confessed during one of his recent streams that New World literally "broke him."

Shroud has streamed the game for an astounding 300 hours since its release, which is no easy feat.

However, there was a catch. Shroud vowed to take a week off New World. But stated how he would continue grinding the title once his buffer period ends.

The Canadian streamer is aware of the numerous bugs and exploits the title has. But that hasn't deterred him one bit. He feels that the title is doing something right to keep him hooked, and as long as it's able to do that, he has no plans of slowing down.

