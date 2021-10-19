"Hard for me to even consider stopping": Shroud reveals the reason behind his New World addiction 

New World has taken the gaming community by storm since its inception. So much so that despite requests from fans, Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek has absolutely no desire to stop streaming it.

Several streamers have hopped on the New World bandwagon. But unlike Shroud, they've also gone back to streaming other titles.

During one of his recent streams, the Canadian streamer revealed why the game is exciting and why he's having so much fun streaming it.

Here's what he said:

"The best part of this game, honestly, for me, is the fact that so many people care about me playing the MMO. MMOs are my favorite genre by far, they surpass even FPS. I’ve always wanted an MMO that people actually enjoy watching me play. That’s why it’s really hard for me to even consider stopping at all."

Shroud revealed how he would play New World off-stream anyway, so he might as well stream it. Furthermore, if his fans enjoy the streams, it's a win-win for everyone.

Shroud's PC explodes while streaming New World

The former CS:GO pro had a rather scary tech issue a few days back when his power supply exploded after grinding New World for hours.

Shroud was six hours deep into the stream when everything came to a halt. He had been chatting with his fans and viewers when his stream got disconnected, leaving fans bewildered.

Everyone assumed it was just another technical slip-up, implying Shroud would be back online in no time. However, it took longer than expected and the reason was rather unexpected.

Shroud revealed how his UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) had blown up, which caused the outage. Interestingly, he thought it was pretty cool.

Here's what he said:

"That was f**king crazy. I have never had a UPS explode like that before, that was crazy, that was cool. It scared the s**t out of me but it was cool.”

He made a temporary fix to the problem. Sadly, that didn't work either as his stream got disconnected again, leaving his fans utterly disappointed.

Also Read

Shroud is often found streaming Valorant and even Warzone. However, such streams have become less frequent since the variety streamer took on New World.

His fans, too, have requested him to stream other titles. From the looks of it though, it will be a while before he drops out of the MMO.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee