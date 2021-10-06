How to find void metal in New World

New World has taken the MMO scene by storm with its incredible PVP and PVE gameplay, along with an abundance of resources to discover.

One of the most fun aspects of New World is locating resources for crafting and completing missions. Coupled with that, they can also be sold due to their rarity. Hunting down items is a big part of the game for many players.

For New World players interested in strong or rare armor, you will need to get your hands on some void metal. The rare substance is obtained by mining different types of metal-containing nodes across Aeternum.

Where to find void metal in New World

Iron veins in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

To obtain void metal in New World, players will need to acquire a pickaxe and mine for any of these elements:

Iron veins

Tundra elemental

Mountain elemental

Corrupt Orichalcum Spire

The mining of iron veins seems like the most common way to obtain void metal, even though the resource is considered extremely rare. Having void metal drop during mining is all dependent on your skill and luck levels.

A player mining an iron vein. (Image via Amazon Games)

Mining Luck gear will help you greatly here, as it increases your chances of finding rare items while performing a mining task. Get this perk into your gear to achieve quick results.

Another way to increase your Mining Luck is by eating certain New World foods. Roasted Potatoes, Herb-roasted Potatoes, Boiled Potatoes, Poultry with Roasted Potatoes, and Slated Roasted Vegetables will raise it for a short time.

Iron veins can be found all over the map. Notably, tundra and mountain elementals are teeming with different wolves and bears. They can be mined if you are at 100 Mining level or higher.

A map of Aeternum in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

Also Read

Tundra elementals are confirmed to spawn in Eldengrove, Shattered Mountain, Ebonscale Reach, Everall, Brightwood and Reekwater. Mountain ones can be found in Weaver's Fen, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove.

There are a lot of resources in New World that require extra luck. Suffice to say, void metal is an important one, so get your pickaxe, find some iron veins, and start hacking away until you've got the void metal you're looking for.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul