Where to find Thyme in New World

Thyme is a simple yet valuable ingredient that can be found in New World along with many other herbs and spices.

There are a total of 12 different herbs and spices that players can come across in the wild of Aeternum. All of them play a role in cooking dishes back in whichever New World settlement you belong to.

Complicated recipes are not uncommon in New World, so it is important to know where some of the ingredients are. Thyme is extremely useful when it comes to leveling up your cooking skill and can be found in herb plants.

How to get Thyme in New World

Each region of New World will have a different type of herb or spice found in its plants. For Thyme, you will want to be in the Reekwater, Windsward, or Ebonscale regions.

You will have to look for the green and purple plants that are labeled as herbs. Finding these plants and harvesting them will give you the best chance to find Thyme in the aforementioned regions of New World.

If you find yourself in Reekwater and Ebonscale, players can go ahead and harvest the plants. However, if you are actively looking for Thyme, it is recommended that you stick to the Windsward territory.

There are many more herb nodes in Windsward. Every herb plant that you harvest may not always contain it, but the abundance of these plants in the region means harvesting as many of them as possible gives you a greater chance of finding Thyme.

To harvest these herb plants in New World, you will need a sickle. A sickle can be crafted in the forge with x1 Flint and x1 Green Wood. This will craft the basic Harvesting Sickle.

The good news is that the items used to make a sickle are quite easy to find and harvesting the green and purple herb plants for Thyme does not require any specific harvesting skill level, unlike certain other plants.

As soon as you get your sickle in New World, you can head to Windsward and harvest as many plants as you can to find Thyme. The only limitation here is that these plants will need time to respawn once harvested.

