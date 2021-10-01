Where to find Petalcaps in New World

Petalcaps are a useful resource in New World, but can be quite hard to obtain.

New World players have spent hours searching for Petalcaps across the massive island of Aeternum. Finding this resource can be quite frustrating because it is essential for a quest.

One of the very first quests players will come across is the "Weakness of Ego" in New World. To complete this quest, they will require Petalcaps. Interestingly, this resource can be found near Fallswatch Overlook.

Where to obtain Petalcaps in New World

A player harvesting Petalcaps. (Image via Amazon Games)

The First Legion is the most common place for New World players to locate Petalcaps. There is a river to the north of the region, by the area named Fallswatch Overlook.

Since this is so common, players may find that others have completely wiped the area out of Petalcaps. However, they can always wait for more to spawn or return after the server's peak hours.

The Fronded Petalcap is the actual name of the flora. Petalcaps are the resources that are obtained from interacting with the plant.

Players can venture out into the other northern and western areas of Windsward if they don't get lucky with the main spot. Fronded Petalcaps can truly be found all across the territory.

What do Petalcaps do in New World?

A player harvesting Petalcaps in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

In the Weakness of Ego quest, players need Petalcaps to complete the objective of crafting a Common Corruption Tincture.

Aside from that, Petalcaps are used for crafting Common Ancient Coating, Infused Focus Potion, and Powerful Focus Potion. Therefore, players must gather as much as possible upon finding a Fronded Petalcap.

However, items harvested from the Fronded Petalcap may differ. Players may end up with other fungi or even Green Pigment. These can be used to make dyes, which in turn can be utilized to create furniture in New World.

