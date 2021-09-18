Dr Disrespect feels TenZ "knows how to win," unlike Shroud

During one of his recent streams, Dr Disrespect hosted a watch party for his honest patrons. Doc was streaming one of the biggest matches that the Valorant Champions Tour Berlin has seen so far, with the Winners of the Reykjavík tournament, Sentinels (NA), going up against G2 eSports (EU).

The "Two-Time" shared his views on Sentinel's star duelist, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, and made a rather uncanny comparison.

He opined:

“He’s like Shroud…but younger and and… and and knows how to win.”

Dr Disrespect doesn't hesitate to share his views on players and has had an eye on TenZ ever since he took up Valorant as a professional pursuit.

Doc was all head over heels for the former CS:GO pro, but roasted Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, another former pro in the process.

TenZ has been a force to be reckoned with in competitive matches. Several popular pros and streamers, including Shroud, have slated the 20-year-old prodigy as the best player on the circuit right now.

Although Sentinels have reached the quarter finals of the VCT Masters - Berlin, they lost their first ever LAN map and series to G2, who look in fine form.

Dr Disrespect was involved in another hilarious encounter during the watch party

Everything was going fine until a viewer asked Doc if he would fight Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

However, the Two-Time made it clear that its not happening anytime soon. Dr Disrespect is one of the sturdiest streamers on the internet and spends a lot of his time in the gym.

However, a game of Warzone sounds more doable, which, surprisingly, has happened once before, with HasanAbi claiming bragging rights.

Both streamers have been involved in their fair share of verbal spats, and even though his honest patrons would love one, Doc might not step into the ring anytime soon.

Be that as it may, Dr Disrespect doesn't bow out of a fight, and will be ready whenever the opportunity knocks on the door.

Edited by Rohit Mishra