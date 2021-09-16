Dr Disrespect gets an invite to spar with HasanAbi on livestream, hilarity ensues

Dr Disrespect has built up a reputation as one of the most notorious internet personalities. His gothic getup, coupled with his abrasive personality, makes him pretty intimidating, so much so that his honest patrons have asked him to get into fights on numerous occasions.

However, things took a rather hilarious turn when one of his viewers asked him to fight Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, but the Doc declined.

Standing over 6ft tall, Dr Disrespect undoubtedly has the agility, speed and momentum to toss everyone in his path.

However, if his words were to be believed, he would fight someone worth his time and sadly, HasanAbi doesn't make the cut.

“Hasan Piker would be hard to fight since he has a small head so he’s hard to hit," the comment read.

“Who?”, the Two-Time replied, implying that a fight isn't happening anytime soon.

Will Dr Disrespect ever get in the ring with HasanAbi?

HasanAbi has been involved in his fair share of verbal spats. However, things have never trickled down to a fist fight.

In addition, Dr Disrespect has a few inches over his 'rival', and with the amount of time he spends in the gym, it's safe to assume he has the muscle as well.

Be that as it may, it's highly unlikely that the two would ever go head to head in the ring. Interestingly, a game of Warzone can be arranged. In fact, it has already happened.

Despite being a 'Two-Time' champion, the Doc was no match for HasanAbi, who claimed bragging rights after eliminating his rival on the streets of Verdansk.

This is what HasanAbi had to say after he got the frag:

"I almost f**king killed him. F**k! That sucks so much a**. I downed Dr. Disrespect. F**k yeah dude. What a f**king noob. Dr. Disrespect you’re a f**king b*tch bro."

The political commentator has an edge over Dr Disrespect at the moment. However, Doc never bows out of a fight and could settle the score either in the ring, or on the streets of Verdansk where the two last met.

