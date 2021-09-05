Dr Disrespect annoyed with controller aim assist, reveals he might "break something out of frustration"

Crossplay might be the biggest advancement in gaming, but aim-assist has become a matter of great concern, according to Dr Disrespect.

Doc, during one of his recent Tweets, explained how aim-assist in FPS titles like Warzone and Apex Legends is ruining gameplay and why developers need to fix it before things get unmanageable.

Crossplay has allowed players on both PC and console to play together. Most titles are gradually picking this up, allowing players to come together regardless of their choice of machine.

Initially, players with a mouse and keyboard had an edge over players with a controller. However, the controller aim-assist has been refined over the last couple of years, to a point where Dr Disrespect, among several others, feel that it has become overpowered and doesn't require any skill.

Dr Disrespect has complained about the issue on several occasions

The Two-Time spoke about the issue after a long time. However, his stance was more or less the same. So much so that the American streamer stated he would "break something out of frustration."

This is pretty hilarious, but knowing Doc, he might not think twice before doing it. Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, who is known for his notorious personality, took this opportunity to take a virtual jab at Dr Disrespect, calling him "an old man."

Sadly, Doc isn't the only one who has had an issue with controller aim-assist. Everyone from HusKerrs, JGOD, and Shroud have the same notion.

Crossplay is one of the hottest topics on the internet right now, but it has failed to strike a balance - something that has troubled everyone.

Dr Disrespect enjoys a game of Warzone with TimTheTatman after the latter shifts to YouTube

TimTheTatman and the Doc have a seemingly unbreakable bond. However, they haven't been able to stream Warzone together because of Doc's permanent ban from Twitch.

Dr Didsrespect and TimTheTatman were finally reunited (Image via denfogeek)

Tim made a shift to YouTube, and unsurprisingly, his first stream was a game of Warzone with Dr Disrespect, CouRage, and Dr Lupo.

The 31-year-old streamer revealed soon after that he and his community missed playing with Doc, and that now, finally, good days lie ahead for both the streamers and the community.

