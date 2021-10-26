“There’s no reason to pump so many hours if you aren’t grinding for anything”: Shroud speculates on reason behind New World’s decline

During a recent YouTube video, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek spoke about the popular online RPG New World’s decline on Twitch.

Ever since the game was released on September 28, 2021, New World has clearly seen a huge decline in the number of players as well as the average hours streamed on Twitch. Like most fans, Shroud believes that the reason behind the game’s sudden decline in users has something to do with the lack of need to “grind resources” within the game.

According to Twitch Tracker, New World was registering around 550k concurrent viewers on Twitch during the first week of the game’s release. However, that number has since dropped dramatically, with the game registering only around 40k concurrent viewers as of now, something Shroud believes has happened as a result of a lack of working end-game content in the game.

Shroud blames New World’s lack of end-game content as the reason behind game’s decline

As things stand, Amazon Games’ New World does not have a working endgame content model. Determined gamers have managed to reach level 60 in-game within 120 hours of playing time.

Hence, players do not really have a reason to grind for longer hours, something Shroud claims is the reason why the game’s numbers have so steeply declined on Twitch:

“It’s really rough. I know Amazon Game Studios is panicking behind the scenes, and they’re trying their absolute best to fix it. We might see some people quit this game because the main reason to keep playing this game is a lot of upkeep. But if you have no upkeep, you can take it easy, and once you start taking it easy, that’s when you quit.”

Hence, while Shroud believes that Amazon Games are currently working behind the scenes to sort out the problem, it might take them a “long time” to fix this issue. In a nutshell, Shroud claims that there is nothing really wrong with the game, but there is no reason for players to put in long hours:

I don’t think I’d fully quit, but I would definitely chill. There’s no reason to pump so many hours if you aren’t grinding for anything.

Despite the sharp decline in the number of streams and average viewers on Twitch, New World still has more than 1.3 million active online players currently, while the iconic MMORPG World of Warcraft lags close behind at 1.1 million users. Therefore, while the game is not being streamed as much, there is still a strong player base playing New World actively. Once Amazon Games is able to solve the issue of endgame content, New World can be expected to grow in popularity on Twitch again.

