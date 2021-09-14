"F---ing incredible": Shroud on the latest Valorant map Fracture

Shroud has been quite impressed with the latest additions to the Valorant map roster.

He had an excellent opinion of Breeze and Icebox when they launched, and it looks like the latest Valorant map, Fracture, has also impressed Shroud.

It is true that for the last few maps, Riot Games has been experimenting with layouts. With Breeze and Icebox, they tried to shake things up a little by moving on from the traditional three-lane-based layout to a more complex pattern, offering more possibilities.

With the latest Valorant map Fracture, Riot Games has tried to hybrid the traditional lane-based layout (for example, Bind or Split) and the complex, sprawling pattern one can see in, say, Breeze.

The latest Valorant map, Fracture, combines the basic three-lane structure with a complex layout of grids (Image via Riot Games)

And this is what makes the map so impressive. In the words of the former Cloud 9 pro,

There’s four different ways to get to the site, four different pathways, means things have to change. F---ing incredible.

"Every round will be different": Shroud on the latest Valorant map, Fracture

Shroud seems to be really excited about this map, and it is clear that this iconic Twitch star is thoroughly impressed with Fracture. In one of his latest streams, he compared the map with a classic map from Valorant, Bind.

Shroud talks about how the older maps in the game offer very little in terms of gameplay possibilities. In a nutshell, they are somewhat monotonous and lack variation.

When you play Valorant right now, when you play ranked, you play Bind… really, literally everyone plays Bind exactly the same. Everyone goes to the same spots, does the same exact things... That’s because there’s no flexibility. You could stack a site, five-man push, but for the most part, the defaults in Valorant are very stale.

Fracture, on the other hand, offers players numerous possibilities to shake things up, according to Shroud:

The give and take… oh boy, that’s going to be so much fun to watch, so much fun to play. It’s going to make playing the map really hard too... They’re (devs) finally pushing the limits of what they can do in this game. Making maps more challenging as they come out, that’s a good thing for the game.

Fracture is the latest map of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, released on September 8.

