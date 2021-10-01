World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery will give players a fresh start!

World of Warcraft (WoW) is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) released in 2004 by Blizzard Entertainment. In 2019, a vanilla version of the game titled World of Warcraft Classic was launched, allowing players to experience the base game before any of its expansions were launched.

Now in 2021, they are releasing a reboot to the 2019 version, giving all players a chance to start afresh. World of Warcraft Classic is finally going to give all players a chance for a new start to the game with its upcoming Season of Mastery.

Season of Mastery will be witnessing a complete reboot of the World of Warcraft Classic’s content starting from the very beginning of the World of Warcraft saga, but this time with slightly more changes.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery open beta will start from October 5. All players will be able to test the gameplay and quality of life changes coming to Classic on these realms.

What’s different in upcoming World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery?

Blizzard Entertainment has decided to launch new realms for Season of Mastery thereby giving new players a chance to begin, along with the current player base a fresh new start from Level 1.

1) Faster Phase Unlocking

Unlike World of Warcraft Classic, all six phases in Season of Mastery will unlock faster within a span of 12 months with each phase unlocking almost every 2 months. This will help the new players to get used to and enjoy all the original aspects of the game faster.

Here is the current outline of the six phases:-

Phase 1 (WoW Classic Season of Mastery Launch) - Molten Core, Onyxia, Maraudon, PvP Honor System and Battlegrounds (up from Phases 3 and 4)

- Molten Core, Onyxia, Maraudon, PvP Honor System and Battlegrounds (up from Phases 3 and 4) Phase 2 - Dire Maul, Azuregos, Kazzak

- Dire Maul, Azuregos, Kazzak Phase 3 - Blackwing Lair, Darkmoon Faire, Darkmoon deck drops begin

- Blackwing Lair, Darkmoon Faire, Darkmoon deck drops begin Phase 4 - Zul’Gurub, Green Dragons

- Zul’Gurub, Green Dragons Phase 5 - Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins, Ahn’Qiraj raids open as the war effort dictates

- Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins, Ahn’Qiraj raids open as the war effort dictates Phase 6 - Naxxramas, Scourge Invasion

Most of the phases are similar to the original World of Warcraft Classic, except they are bringing a major difference with Season of Mastery i.e PVP.

2) Faster Levelling

With World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery, players will be able to level up faster. Experience gains will be set close to 1-60 XP rates, including more XP than before after completing the quests.

This will help the new players reach their desired levels faster and compete with the veterans at an equal level.

3) Raid Boss Tuning

World of Warcraft Classic tried to re-create the difficulty and challenge of the original World of Warcraft’s 1.12 patch. However, that did not work out as intended as some of the raid encounters turned out to be easier.

Players were more experienced and prepared with World of Warcraft Classic and the updates that were regularly provided further increased player power. With World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery, Bosses will be tuned slightly harder to match the increase in player power.

Some of the new changes include (but are not limited to):-

World buffs (like Rallying Cry of the Dragonslayer and others) are disabled in Raid instances.

Restoring mechanics that were removed early on to some Raid bosses

No boss debuff limit (up from 16 debuffs in WoW Classic)

Increased health on bosses, to offset player buffs and the removed debuff limit

This will be a welcoming change for most of the players since World Buffs were generally not liked by the players. With these changes, new players might have an easier time learning all the new stuff that is coming with the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery.

4) Quality of Life Changes

Season of Mastery will also be bringing some changes to World of Warcraft Classic which will help create a better experience, unlike the original World of Warcraft Classic.

Some of these include:-

Meeting stones converted to summoning stones

Increased mining and herbalism nodes

Players can look forward to additional changes to raid encounters (such as disabling world buffs in raids), raid boss debuff changes, increased profession gathering nodes, and more.

These are some of the welcoming changes that might help new players have a better experience with the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery.

The veteran players will also be happy at the same time since the introduction of increased gathering node spawns will make the economy more consistent this time around.

While it is still unclear how current players will react to the upcoming changes, new players will definitely have a great experience playing the reboot of the World of Warcraft Classic!

