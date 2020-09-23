World of Warcraft is one of the oldest MMORPG video games that the community is playing to date. It initially released on 23 November 2004, across platforms including PC and macOS. World of Warcraft is hence a 16-year-old MMO game, which, to this day, gets new expansions, updates, patches and much more. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is an upcoming expansion to the original game releasing on 27th October 2020.

World of Warcraft has had around 98 million players in total since launch, among which, around 200,000 players(may vary) are active on the game at all times. This makes World of Warcraft one of the populated MMOs in the market. There is also a dedicated website which shows the live player count in World of Warcraft at any given time.

World of Warcraft may be one of the best MMOs out there. Despite this, it does have some problems(legacy content and others) when it comes to new players trying the game out for the first time.

However, with the upcoming expansion, there are many new features which are going to be added, in an attempt to make the game more user-friendly and easy to understand for newer players.

World of Warcraft PC official system requirements

World of Warcraft PC minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-760 or AMD FX-8100 or later

RAM: 4 GB RAM (8GB for integrated graphics such as Intel HD Graphics)

OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64 bit

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or Intel HD Graphics 530 (45W)

FREE DISK SPACE: 70 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

World of Warcraft PC recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-8310 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

FREE DISK SPACE: 70 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

