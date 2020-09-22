Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders are live: List of online stores to pre-order the consoles in India

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders went live in India on Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital today. Microsoft's next generation of consoles will officially launch on November 10, 2020.

You can pre-order the consoles right now to receive them on the day of launch. Online stores like Amazon, Flipkart and others are offering EMI options for the purchase of both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X is priced at 49,990 INR in India while the Series S is available for 34,990 INR.

Also Read: Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition contents, game size, and more

List of online stores to pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S in India right now

Here is the list of stores which are currently taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Series S in India.

Xbox Series S: pre-order from Amazon.

Xbox Series X: pre-order from Amazon.

Xbox Series S: pre-order from Flipkart.

Xbox Series X: pre-order from Flipkart.

Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order from Reliance Digital.

Advertisement

Related: PS5: List of games to be released on PS5 at launch

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S technical specification

Here are the official technical specifications for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Xbox Series X

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm

Process: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Xbox Series S

CPU: 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz with SMT enabled)

GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 20 compute units @ 1.565GHz

GPU power: 4 TFLOPS

SoC: Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

RAM: 10GB GDDR6 (8GB @ 224GB/s, 2GB @ 56GB/s)

Performance target: 1440p @ 60fps, up to 120fps

Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD (2.4GB/sec uncompressed, 4.8GB/s compressed)

Expandable storage: 1TB Expansion Card (matches same spec as internal)

Display out: HDMI 2.1

Also Read: Opinion: 3 best PlayStation 5 launch titles