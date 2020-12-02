A collection of World of Warcraft promotional content from celebrities has just dropped, calling players back to the game to venture into the Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands, has only been live for about a week but has already proven to be a breath of fresh air from the previous one. There is exciting new lore, a legendary items crafting system, Torghast to work through, Covenants to join, and Mythic Dungeons to clear, to name just some of the available new content that players can enjoy

Luckily, there is still an entire week remaining before the opening of the expansion's premier content. This includes the opening of the expansions' first raid tier with Castle Nathria, Mythic+ Dungeons becoming available, and the start of the new Arena season.

To encourage players to not miss out on the epic adventure to be had in World of Warcraft's Shadowlands, Blizzard Entertainment released an entire promotional campaign with the help of some beloved celebrities.

Answer the call to World of Warcraft's Shadowlands alongside global celebrities

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has already proven itself to be an excellent expansion that is filled to the brim with new and exciting content. To promote the expansion, World of Warcraft joined forces with some of the world's beloved celebrities, the majority of whom are avid fans of the game themselves.

Celebrities who have partnered with World of Warcraft for the #SoundTheHorn campaign include professional wrestler Rhonda Rousey, Kristian Nairn (Hodor from Game of Thrones), Isaac Wright (Bran Stark from Game of Thrones), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (McLovin from Superbad), and many others. All of these individuals are avid World of Warcraft fans, and the promotional content comes off as truly genuine as a result.

Blizzard Entertainment has set a quality example on how to execute celebrity endorsements and promotions for a video game. The delivery may be a tad goofy or even slightly over-the-top for some of the pitches, but they come off as real and quirky in a very good way. Blizzard got real WoW gamers to pitch the game, not just a collection of random celebs. That matters.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is an incredible expansion, and players would be doing themselves a disservice if they do not try it out for themselves. How many will heed the call to the Shadowlands?

