Elysian Hold, the sanctum for the Kyrian covenant in World of Warcraft, has been brought to life in Minecraft by redditor u/WinzuMonk.

The world of Minecraft has allowed gamers to explore their creativity and imagination, by providing a platform for building and creating.

Throughout the decade or so of Minecraft's existence, players have often brought awe-inspiring buildings and places from other games to life in Minecraft. This particular creation of Elysian Hold from World of Warcraft by u/WinzuMonk, continues that grand tradition.

The Elysian Hold in Bastion serves as an essential base of operations for World of Warcraft players who have pledged themselves as members of the Kyrian covenant.

Now, thanks to this skilled Minecraft builder, players can witness what this breathtaking location looks like in blocky form in Minecraft.

This article showcases this epic World of Warcraft inspired Minecraft build by u/WinzuMonk, as well as comparing it to the original location found in World of Warcraft

This epic World of Warcraft location was just built in Minecraft

Elysian Hold from World of Warcraft brought to life in Minecraft by redditor u/WinzuMonk. (Image via u/WinzuMonk/reddit.com)

Elysian Hold is the place to be for members of the Kyrian covenant in World of Warcraft.

This location is where Kyrian players can tweak their soulbinds, get their daily callings quests, deposit their anima to use for covenant upgrades, mission table adventures, buy unique covenant themed items, and so much more.

Elysian Hold as seen in World of Warcraft. (Image via resetera.com)

This floating angelic citadel is truly brilliant to behold, in either its original or now Minecraft form.

Elysian Hold really fits the theme for the home of angelic soul guides who are tasked with transporting the souls of the dead from the mortal realms to the Shadowlands.

Redditor u/WinzuMonk has nailed it with his rendition, as his Minecraft version does look incredibly similar to the one found in World of Warcraft. The proportions, textures, colors, and more are all very spot on.

Elysian Hold from afar in Minecraft. (Image via u/WinzuMonk/reddit.com)

About a month ago, redditor u/WinzuMonk also shared a glimpse at what this epic Minecraft build looked like from afar. From this angle, players can better appreciate the depth and size of this spectacular creation.

A glimpse of Elysian Hold from afar in World of Warcraft. (Image via murlocs.com)

For comparison sake, what Elysian Hold looks like in World of Warcraft can be found above.

All in all, this recreation of Elysian Hold is absolutely brilliant and perfect for fans of both Minecraft and World of Warcraft. Great job u/WinzuMonk!

Interested parties can find both of u/WinzuMonk's original reddit posts showcasing this creation here and here.

