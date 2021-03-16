There are a variety of different small tweaks and techniques that Minecraft players can use in order to improve the quality of their builds and creations.

You would be hard pressed to find someone who has played Minecraft, who has not built at least one house. After all, building different houses and creations is one of the core aspects of Minecraft's gameplay.

However, not everyone is a naturally skilled or trained builder who knows how to make their in-game builds look aesthetically pleasing.

Luckily, there are six pretty straightforward ways that players can improve their builds. These techniques include making sure proportions are correct, adding details, creating a sense of depth, adding or changing textures, putting in touches of personality, and including relevant surroundings and life.

This article showcases six different building techniques, as suggested by redditor u/limberton, that players can use in order to improve the quality and depth of their Minecraft builds and creations.

Minecraft players can use these techniques to improve their builds

Six different building techiques that players can utilize in Minecraft. (Image via u/limberton/reddit.com)

To better understand these Minecraft building improvement techniques, players can refer to the image above. Minecraft players can view what all six of these techniques look like when they are applied to a building.

Starting off, players are going to want to make sure that their builds have the correct proportions. This essentially means that everything should be the right size and spaced out in a way that makes sense.

As an example, the building in the image above has exceptional symmetry, thanks to the placement and spacing of the windows and doors.

Players can then make improvements by adding details and depth. This can be done by including things such as overhangs and balconies, as well as making tweaks to make something appear more full or farther away.

Changing texture is also an easy way to improve a build, as many building exteriors in the real world are not always perfectly smooth or always made out of the same material from top to bottom.

Adding blocks of different kinds of slightly different colors can simply make a building look more real, or at times even slightly worn and weathered.

Adding personality is pretty self-explanatory, and doing so adds character to a Minecraft build. For example, the building in the image included colorful artwork at the very top and has a welcoming and unique entrance.

Lastly, a majority of the different creations that players make in Minecraft would look better if they had asethetically pleasing surroundings. Adding trees, streets, or other relevant buildings nearby can really elevate the feel of an entire build.

The ideas and techniques in this article for how to improve Minecraft builds, come courtesy of redditor u/limberton. This individual created the above image and shared it with fellow Minecraft players on the Minecraft subreddit.

Interested parties can view the original post for these ideas here.

