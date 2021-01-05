5 best Minecraft houses to build in January 2021

Minecraft houses are an essential part of the Minecraft survival experience, and who doesn't want an extravagant house to show off to their friends?

There are plenty of Minecraft house styles out there for players to design their base in, and some players don't even want a fancy base.

For those who are interested in building a beautiful house to go in their next Minecraft survival world, this article shares a compiled a list of best houses for the first month of 2021. Whether the house be big or small, players will surely be excited to build these.

Top 5 Minecraft houses in January 2021

#5 - Large Oak Mansion

Image via Minecraft

This beautiful house built upon a corner is an easy, gorgeous house that any player can build. Make sure to stock up on lots of oak logs before attempting to build this mansion.

A tutorial can be found below:

#4 - Small Modern Bungalow

Image via Minecraft

This modern house is perfect for players who enjoy clean lines and white aesthetics. It is quite small and simple to make, but it does contain quartz, so for those players who want to build this in survival, quartz can only be obtained in the Nether.

A tutorial can be found below:

#3 - Multi-Level Survival Base

Image via Minecraft

This fully functional base is perfect for players who plan on using their base in a survival world. It has many different levels for useful resources, such as space for a farm, stables, and more. It's hard finding both a beautiful and resourceful Minecraft house.

A tutorial can be found below:

#2 - Cozy Cottage

Image via Minecraft

The medieval cottage looks right out of a fantasy book, almost as if a fairy is living in it. This simple, small build is a perfect addition to any player's village.

A tutorial can be found below:

#1 - Suburban Mansion

Image via Minecraft

This suburban mansion looks exactly like a house that would be found on the streets of the suburbs. Most Minecraft houses are mainly built of wood or quartz, so this house is a nice change from all the rest.

A tutorial can be found below:

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such houses, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)