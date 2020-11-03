Minecraft wouldn't be the game that it is without its creative element of allowing players to build magnificent structures. If you haven't already, we encourage you to go and watch videos of the most impressive Minecraft builds of all time. The sheer amount of creativity and design that Minecraft players put into building their ultimate survival bases is exceptional.

That's why we have decided to take a look at the best and most unique Minecraft houses ever built.

Note: This list is based on the writer's own preferences and does not reflect a concrete ranking of any sort.

5 best Minecraft houses of all time

1. Large Oak Survival House

This incredibly huge Minecraft survival house is built majorly using oak wood and a variety of blocks. While the house includes blocks made of birch and spruce as well, oak wood has been the main focus of the creator, JUNS MAB.

JUNS MAB is one of the most prolific Minecraft builders, and thus this simple to execute survival base tutorial is a must-watch for any fan of the game. They can simply follow the design to create their own oak survival home.

2. Trench Underground House

Folli is another Minecraft YouTuber known for his unique builds and creative ideas for the best survival homes. And his Trench Underground House is one stunning creation.

With a man-made trench using a mixture of stone, dirt, grass, and podzol blocks that is used as the open courtyard to the underground house, Folli has created a magnificent design that's simple and quick to replicate.

3. Underwater Mountain House

This beautiful underwater home has been created by Zaypixel. She is a Minecraft builder who is known for her relaxing building tutorials and homes that are both cute and functional.

Even this underwater mountain house, which does not boast of too much space, is equipped with just enough storage and working space to become the perfect starter house for any Minecraft player.

4. Easy Survival House

The easy to build survival house is another one of JUNS MAB's epic builds. The house uses a combination of woods such as stripped oak, dark oak, and spruce planks to create the perfect look of a wooden cabin.

The house also has a touch of a contemporary style with a flat roof and huge glass pane windows. The creative balcony that connects the ground floor to the top floor adds to the beauty of the house.

5. Simple Survival Boat House

If you've ever wanted a cute little boat house perched on top of sparkly blue waters, then now is your time to create one for yourself. This ingenious but easy-to-execute design by Folli is a dream come true for any Minecraft player.

Folli uses only a few materials like spruce and oak trap doors to create the perfect house boat. He decorates the boat to include everything you'd need in a starter survival home so that you can even add the build while playing.