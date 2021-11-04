“Is it just me?”: Mizkif reacts hilariously to Valkyrae’s statement during a game of Mario Party 

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo showed incredible self-restraint during a stream after attempting to hold back from taking a dig at fellow streamer Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.

The streamer is known to not hold anything back. He had already joked about Valkyrae's RFLCT scandal several times, despite being on call with her. Hofstetter was holding her first livestream since the skin-care line controversy.

A clip of Mizkif attempting to resist "his inner demons" circulates in Livestream Fail

On November 2, 2021, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo got together with Thomas "Sykkuno," Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter," and Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim to play Mario Party Superstars, the latest addition to the Mario Party series. The game was released on October 29, 2021, and is currently only playable on the Nintendo Switch.

It was a monumental day for Valkyrae, as it was her first normal stream since the RFLCT scandal took place. She had held a single stream during the scandal's peak in order to clarify doubts and voice her opinion on the whole situation. The VOD was taken down owing to its controversial nature.

Before she started playing, Hofstetter had revealed to her chat that she was going to therapy for a variety of reasons and that her involvement with RFLCT was officially over.

Later during the stream, Valkyrae wanted to attempt a game mechanic that she wasn't sure would work out in her favor. Sykkuno said she should "do it for science," to which Valkyrae responded:

"I can't - okay, for science."

As soon as Mizkif heard the words flying from her mouth, he began to cackle silently, with his audience laughing upon seeing his behavior. He started biting his finger in a desperate attempt to hold back whatever one-liner he was thinking of in the moment.

For context, Valkyrae's now-defunct skincare line RFLCT claimed it protected users from "harmful blue light radiation" that is given off by screens. While the phenomenon of blue light is true, many reputed skincare experts and dermatologists refuted claims of its harmful effects.

When Valkyrae hosted her controversial livestream where she talked about the studies that went into researching the supposed "harmful effects" of blue light, she explained that the company she was working with could not publish their studies for unknown reasons, but she had seen them and believed that they were real.

Upon seeing the clip, many jokingly praised Mizkif for his restraint.

This isn't the first time Mizkif has cracked jokes regarding Valkyrae's situation. The latter seemed to laugh at Mizkif's humor, but her audience was not taking it too well.

During the tail-end of October, even Twitch creator Ludwig Ahgren made some jokes at Valkyrae's expense, although there is seemingly no bad blood between them.

Edited by R. Elahi