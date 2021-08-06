The Biggest Twitch Streamers of 2021

Twitch is an extremely dynamic streaming platform allowing a variety of streamers to rise to fame in a short period. Whether you are a gamer, lifestyle streamer or a vlogger, you have an equal shot at dominating Twitch in terms of followers and subscribers.

The top streamers on Twitch keep on changing, and there have hardly been many streamers who have held the top spots for long. The streaming platform was dominated by gamers up until last year, when the craze of Among Us and Fortnite was all over the internet.

Since then, variety streamers have taken up the top spots on Twitch, and as of August 2021, there has been an interesting mix of streamers who take up the top five positions on Twitch in terms of their subscriber count.

Most-subscribed streamers on Twitch 2021

5) Gaules

Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba is a retired CS:GO player and coach who now streams full-time on Twitch. He currently has 54,174 subscribers on the streaming platform, and he has been streaming a variety of games ranging from Detroit: Become Human, Among Us and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

4) RanbooLive

RanbooLive is a Minecraft streamer who is also a member of the DreamSMP server. The recent craze around Minecraft has kept the streamer amongst some of the top creators on Twitch for the past few months, with a few ups and downs. Ranboo currently sits at 54,509 subscribers on the streaming platform.

3) Nickmercs

Nickmercs is one of the most popular streamers. He is one of the top three on Twitch. The FaZe Clan content creator has streamed a variety of content in the past, but in recent days, he has stuck to Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

Good morning ☀️



Live soon, gettin’ the coffee goin’. Apex all fucking day, ranked grind. Sponsored stream with the boys too! See ya in there soon gang 💥https://t.co/Etk8WeG3Wa #MFAM | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/h8f2WHFrp7 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 6, 2021

Nick has 61,672 subscribers on Twitch, putting him only a few subscribers behind the second most-subscribed streamer on the platform.

2) xQc

xQc has become synonymous with Twitch as he has held a top position on the streaming platform for quite a while now. The variety streamer can stream any game out there and has also been involved in multiple controversies, always keeping him in the headlines.

xQc was the former most-subscribed Twitch streamer, with only streamers like Ludwig and Pestily who overtook him because of their subathons. xQc currently has 65,603 subscribers on Twitch, and he might soon take back his pole position.

1) Pestily

Pestily is a retired veteran who has resorted to streaming survival games to spend his retirement days. He recently announced a 50-day long subathon that made him the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch at the time of writing, with him having 73,407 subscribers on the streaming platform.

1 year ago today i left the Army after serving 8 years as an infantryman. I had some amazing times and some really testing times.



This was taken on my last day whilst I was in Indonesia translating. #army #infantry #twitch #eft #escapefromtarkov #twitchaus #stream #streamer pic.twitter.com/qf55Fqus4A — Pestily (@Pestily) October 1, 2018

Pestily mainly streams Escape from Tarkov, and his survival tactics had already made him popular among many fans.

