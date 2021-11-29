"It's a van!": T-Pain imitates Chris Farley from iconic SNL sketch while playing Forza Horizon 5

American rapper and Twitch streamer Faheem Rasheed "T-Pain" Najm had a blast on his recent livestream while playing Forza Horizon 5.

At one point, the singer began to crack a joke about SNL star Chris Farley's iconic skit Van Down By The River. The rapper laughed until he was out of breath and screamed, "There's a van down by the river," while driving a van in-game.

T-Pain goes full-on Matt Foley in "Van Down By The River"

T-Pain is no stranger to Twitch streaming. The famous rapper has been a livestreamer for quite some time, playing a variety of games each time he goes live. Most recently, he picked up Forza Horizon 5 and had a jolly good time with it.

T-Pain had multiple cameras up for the game, with one positioned as usual in the corner, one above him that showcased his whole set-up, and lastly, one that focused on his driving pedals.

The rapper was mid-match, racing on a track when he suddenly screamed,

"The van is in the corners! The van is in the corners!"

The guttural yell that tore him was strangely reminiscent of Chris Farley's character "Matt Foley" in the 2013 Saturday Night Live skit Van Down By The River. The saying, "van down by the river," is an expression that means being a "complete failure at life," which allegedly came to life from the SNL skit.

T-Pain began laughing at himself and continued with the joke, screaming his heart out:

"It's a van! Down by the river! It's a VAN! Down by the RIVER!"

To add to the hilarity of the entire scenario, T-Pain had been racing in a van in-game.

T-Pain is credited as an artist who massively popularized the use of auto-tune in music. He is not only a rapper, but an accredited singer, songwriter and record producer as well.

Around a year ago, he went viral for an insane intro song that he performed live for his stream. During Among Us' dominance in the streaming community, T-Pain played alongside many other popular creators including Will Neff, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar and Nikola "sleepy" Andrews.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul