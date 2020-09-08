T-Pain wins over viewers with his 'rap intro' on Twitch

Faheem Rasheed Najm, aka T-Pain, is a popular American rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer but not many know that he is also a Twitch streamer!

Known for delivering smash-hits such as '5 O'Clock' and 'Low', the 34-year-old rapper is one of the most prolific artists in the music industry, with several chartbuster singles.

However, the two-time Grammy award winner is also an avid gamer and is known to stream games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Among Us and Call of Duty on his Twitch channel, where he has an impressive 248K followers.

Recently, as part of his intro on Twitch, in the lead up to a Ghost of Tsushima stream, viewers were in for a treat when he decided to drop a banger of an intro track on live-stream:

Fans were absolutely delighted to see him enjoying himself as they joined in and grooved along to the catchy track.

Also Read: Meet Broxh, a Woodcarver, who has won millions of hearts on Twitch

T-Pain entertains viewers on Twitch

Advertisement

In the intro preceding a Ghost of Tsushima stream, T-Pain lets it rip as he delivers a foot-tapping rap number.

Some of the lyrics from his impromptu song were:

"You just tuned in to the littest channel on Twitch and I am T-Pain , you know the OG and when you think of legends I am one of those keys.

"I'm a Big-brainer, pro-gamer, other channels lame-o's, they no-namers , 5 subs, 20 subs, fifteen, I can't put money in the bank cause it won't fit in."

With this catchy intro, T-Pain undoubtedly won over his fans, who were quick to react to his Twitch rap:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

I need the album now. — ShutupAngel 🔪 (@AngelKnivez) September 7, 2020

This is fucking incredible. Listened to it at least 10 times now. 😩😂😂 — 🌺 𝔹𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕖 🌺 (@Humble_Bunnie) September 7, 2020

He just made a pro gamer move in the rap game. — BLM Jackyoh (@Jackyoh971) September 7, 2020

His stream a whole different level of hype and im always here for it 🔥 — Asha (@Alwayslawlzing) September 7, 2020

T-Pain made an intro song for his Twitch streams and it’s FIRE 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/VzD9q4qDPl — 808s & Car Shakes (@808sndCarShakes) September 7, 2020

If Twitch doesn’t pay @TPAIN for some sort of marketing after that clip, I would be shocked. — MissJourdy (@JourdanKerl) September 7, 2020

I love streaming on twitch and commend everyone who's there to get their coin, but why even bother when this LEGEND exists?😔 — LadybugLove (@LadybugLove12) September 7, 2020

With his latest banger of an intro, T-Pain seems to be right up there as one of the most wholesome streamers on Twitch.

Also Read: Post Malone joins Envy Gaming and Dallas Empire as co-owner