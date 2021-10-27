Forza Horizon 5 early access release date for Xbox and PC revealed

Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox, is the latest iteration of the fan-favorite racing franchise. The series originally started as a spin-off from the Forza Motorsports series by Turn 10 Studios to take an arcade-like open-world approach compared to Motorsports’ simulative closed-circuit racing.
Forza Horizon has established itself as Xbox’s flagship racing series. After visiting many exotic locations across the world, from Australia in Forza Horizon 3 to England in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5 takes the series back to North America, i.e., the vast open world of Mexico.
November 5: Early Access release date of Forza Horizon 5 for PC and Xbox
Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam and Windows Store. As an Xbox title, the game will be included in the Game Pass (both PC and Console) from day one.
Forza Horizon 5 will officially launch on November 9 for all standard edition owners and Xbox Pass subscribers. However, Premium Edition owners will get early access from November 5.
It means that many Game Pass owners and Forza fans have to make a tough choice: wait for November 9 and play the game included in the Game Pass subscription, or pre-purchase the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition and get early access.
However, Early Access isn’t the only thing included with the Premium Edition. Along with the base game, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition includes:
The Welcome Pack
- Five pre-tuned cars
- One free car token
- Three common or rare clothing item tokens
- A player house
Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership
- Three exclusive Forza Edition cars
- Crown Flair
- Vanity Items
- Emote and Car Horn
- 2x Credit race rewards
- Weekly bonus Super Wheelspins
- A player house
Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass
- 34 new cars (one per week)
- Eight Formula Drift Cars
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition also includes two upcoming expansions. Gamers can purchase it from the platform and get early access starting from November 5.