"You sh*t on me": xQc strikes back at accusations suggesting he asks his fans to "harass" streamers

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has denied the claims, suggesting he sends his honest patrons to "harass" other streamers. xQc has been accused of ordering his chat to troll the broadcasters at the Game Awards, which concluded a few days back.

In a video that has now gone viral, Nate Hill accuses xQc's fan base, dubbing them "scumbag losers" for raiding channels on xQc's command.

However, the former Overwatch pro has quashed such claims, stating he played no role in viewers spamming Hill's channel.

"I’m sorry that happened man. I’m sorry the experience was a disaster because of the viewers, mine or others, maybe even people banned here already. That said, I’m not sorry for my actions, because I didn’t do anything. It sounds like a tough time, but it has nothing to do with me. I didn’t tell them to do anything."

xQc states how he's never encouraged his viewers to brigade other streamers or channels

The Canadian streamer's channel recently hit 9.6 million subscribers and continues to reach newer heights each day. Furthermore, xQc's streams attract an upward of 100k viewers.

Despite his massive following, the "juicer" has everything under control. xQc pointed out how he has received emails, DMs and even Reddit comments pointing out how his chat has improved significantly.

“I didn’t encourage bullsh*t, you guys didn’t do bullsh*t. “This didn’t happen, that’s the whole point. If you did [do it], you know who you are, and don’t do that, but I don’t think we did. Everyone has been saying how good the chat has been, even with how big we are. The way you spam other chats is positive.”

He also revealed that he wasn't even watching Nate Hill's stream when the entire episode happened. Moreover, xQc admitted that he wouldn't change anything to control his chat, despite his ever-growing fandom. Enforcing rules and restrictions isn't a priority for him, he stated.

“It’s just a few bad eggs, that’s it. On the whole, I really think that [my] chat is pretty dank. The only bullshit that happens actually stays in this chat. The only person you guys burn to a crisp during streams is me, you sh*t on me only for some reason.”

xQc ended the stream by asking his honest patrons to be nice to him and others. He pointed out how there's a lot of responsibility for his patrons to stick with him in times of turmoil and not put him on a sticky wicket. And rightly so.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar