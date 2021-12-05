Shroud hails xQc as the Twitch "kingpin" as the latter continues to dominate subscriber charts 

Twitch star Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek expressed his admiration for Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, dubbing him the "kingpin" of the purple platform amid subscriber domination.

There are plenty of ways to look at Twitch's pecking order. Although his concurrent viewers are at an all-time low right now, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins still has the most followers on the platform and is a mile and a half away from other competitors.

However, viewers believe xQc is the second on the list despite his outspoken personality. Naturally, the next on the list are Brazillian CS: GO personality Gaules or Spanish streamer Ibai.

The aforementioned streamers attract thousands of viewers whenever they go live. xQc is perhaps one of the most versatile streamers on the internet right now.

Not only does he stream four countless hours a week, but he has been responsible for some of the funniest moments on the platform in the last couple of years. The list includes former CS: GO pro, Shroud, who tipped his cap to his fellow Canadian streamer in one of his recent streams.

Shroud comes across xQc emotes while watching Valorant Champions tour

Shroud has been an ardent Valorant streamer and has also hailed the Riot Games FPS as a better choice than CS: GO. He was watching the Valorant Champions event with a few friends when he came across scores of xQc emotes in the chat.

Here's how Justin 'just9n’ Ortiz reacted:

“Is everybody on Twitch subbed to xQc? This is f**king unreal, he has more subs in your chat than you have subs total!"

Shroud further added:

"He was at like 100 and something thousand not too long ago. He’s the f**king kingpin baby! Bananas."

A viewer slyly pointed out how xQc might be making an upward of $500,000 a month just off subs alone, which didn't sit well with Shroud. He said:

“Hey, that McLaren has got to get paid off somehow, you know what I’m saying!”

Clearly, he was commenting on xQc's extravagant purchase, which he announced just a few days back. xQc purchased McLaren 720s Spider, revealing how he couldn't take his eyes off the vehicle when he saw it.

Shroud and xQc are an unlikely pair. Things got a little heated when the latter, along with a couple of friends, stream-sniped Shroud's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout event. However, a reunion might be on the horizon with how things are shaping up.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar