Shroud explains why he believes the next New World update will be crucial to decide the fate of the game

Shroud has been one of the few popular content creators who are still after the new World grind. Apart from Asmongold, he is one of the few people who still has some positive hope from the Amazon Games' title.

During a recent livestream, the streamer revealed that he believes the December update for the game would be crucial in determining its fate. If it still remains full of glitches and bugs like Patch 1.1, it could be the end of the popularity of the title.

Shroud believes the December update could make or break New World

Shroud has mentioned time and again that he believes New World is the best MMORPG to play right now, and continues to grind the game on his livestream even if it affects his viewership.

He was one of the most popular streamers to appreciate the Amazon Games developers for fixing a lot of the bugs and glitches that were present in the game before the November update. Asmongold had also echoed these sentiments and things were beginning to look up for the title.

However, even Patch 1.1 turned out to be full of glitches and bugs. Naturally, fans are now banking on the December update to fix these problems once and for all.

Shroud is also admittedly excited for the December update. He explained how he could not wait for the different things that would be introduced in the new update.

"What about the new Water Mark system December patch? I can’t wait. Awesome changes. It’s going to make the game more fun. Finally, something good finally comes out of a New World update."

However, the streamer also explained that the update would be crucial to make or break the game, since fans' patience is wearing thin with the buggy updates the developers have been providing.

"If there’s another update with more bugs and exploits and sh*t, people are going to lose their mind. They’re going to lose it. They’ve got to come out clean with it, or else it’s GG."

Shroud is not wrong here, since fans have shared similar sentiments about another buggy update. If there are as few errors as possible, it will go a long way towards generating good hype for New World.

