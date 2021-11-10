Asmongold praises New World developers for massive improvement after update 1.0.5

Amazon Games' New World has been facing a lot of flak due to the amount of glitches in the game. However, the developers recently rolled out update 1.0.5, which has been considered a "game-changing" update. The fixes have garnered immense praise in the community, even from popular Twitch streamers such as Asmongold.

Asmongold appreciated the developers for their efforts towards the game, saying that New World has a "great foundation".

Asmongold believes New World has a strong foundation

Asmongold has been known to share his opinions on a variety of topics with absolute honesty. During a recent livestream, the popular Twitch streamer spoke about the current state of Amazon Games' New World:

"New World is a game that is in a terrible state but has a great foundation. I think the New World developers, throughout the course of the month or so the game’s been live, have actually improved a massive amount of things that the player base has wanted to see."

The streamer seemed quite impressed with the amount of effort that the developers have put in to keep the playerbase happy and ensure their demands have been met, saying:

"Not only have they improved those things, but they’ve also addressed them in an honest and candid way."

He went on to appreciate how frank the developers have been with New World's playerbase, mentioning how they have been more communicative than their counterparts behind other MMOs.

This is a thought that has been echoed by many in the New World community. Not only have the developers actively communicated with the community, but also listened to and implemented their demands. The effort was greatly appreciated by the gaming community.

New World was released in September 2021, but a litany of glitches caused the playerbase to decline drastically. However, things seem to be looking up for the Amazon Games title after the most recent update.

