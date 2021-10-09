"Can’t play that game for even five seconds": Dr Disrespect reveals why he won't play New World 

Fans have been asking Dr Disrespect to try New World ever since it came out on September 30. However, Doc has had enough of such requests and stated how he has no interest in playing the popular Amazon MMO RPG "for even five seconds."

Several streamers, however, were able to beat the arduous queue times and shared their two cents on the title. Shroud proudly proclaimed that New World is not for casual gamers, while Asmongold revealed it was "boring."

Dr Disrespect has no plans of trying his hand at New World

On the flip side, the Two-Time revealed during one of his recent streams how he wouldn't play the new Amazon MMO RPG, even if it shatters all records.

Here's what he said:

"Yeah New World, I can’t watch five seconds of that. I just can’t play that game for even five seconds. I can’t sit in my seat, and watch someone chop trees and bricks. Everyone runs around with fifty million other people trying to update levels by zero-point-five percent that is casted to the end of their stick that lets them do electrical charges on some sort of wolf creature on the east side of the map."

Dr Disrespect reiterated how the gameplay doesn't move him and how that's a compelling reason for him not to invest his time in New World.

In other news, Dr Disprespect also shared his two cents on the recent Twitch leak that has caused a massive ripple on the internet. The leak is responsible for making streamers' account details and earnings public knowledge, which has become a matter of great concern.

Dr Disrespect also shared his two cents on the Twitch leak (Image via Dr DisreEnter caption

“The purple snake leaks? I don’t f**king care!” he said during one of his recent streams. Dr Disrespect is currently tied with YouTube and is suing Twitch for his infamous ban.

New World and its share of problems

New World has been breaking the internet since its release. For the developers, however, it was a long battle. The title was delayed several times, and when it finally hit the virtual shelves, it caused GPU's to crash.

Also Read

The other and one of the most infuriating aspects of the title is its long server queues.

Despite looking for ways to manoeuvre the exasperating queues, players have been unable to load into Aeternum.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar