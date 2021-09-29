New World is destroying GPUs, here is how you can save yours

Amazon Games Orange County received a lot of traction after the release of New World on September 28. Sadly, their happiness was rather short-lived as scores of players are reporting issues with their GPUs.

The title corrupts high-end graphic cards such as Nvidia RTX 3090, which has become a matter of great concern. The developers have acknowledged the bug and have also issued a response on how to help prevent it from occurring.

PowerGPU® @PowerGPU So we knew this was going to happen. We have people sending in emails that their GPUs are no longer working after playing New World.



Players report that New World affects high-end graphic cards, but it is not exclusive to just one card.

In addition, the triggering factor also remains shrouded in mystery. The game crashes upon launch for some players, with a black screen appearing each time it tries to connect to a server.

On the flip side, some players suggest that callibrating the screen is enough for New World to corrupt their graphic cards, some costing upwards of $2000.

How to fix the New World launch crash?

New World, since its announcement in 2016, has gone through several delays. The title was supposed to come out in 2020, but it was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The closed beta ran from July 20 to August 2 and was delayed before it hit the virtual shelves a day before.

The problem was also reported in mid-July when a customer care representative from Amazon revealed driver settings and frame rate limiters as the driving reasons behind the issue.

It also included an option that would allow players to save their graphics cards.

1. Disable the overrides in the driver settings.

2. Make sure to press “APPLY."

3. Restart the game client.

4. Cap the FPS by going to Settings > Visuals > Max fps > Set this to 60.

5. Check that Max Frame Rate either shows 'Use Global Settings (Off) or just Off.

New World PC Requirements

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

