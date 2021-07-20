Everything you need to know about the New World closed beta

The closed beta for New World is right around the corner, and players can find their way in before it goes live on July 20th.

With the beta so close to release worldwide, there is plenty of information for players to prepare themselves with. First and foremost is the release time of the beta itself. On July 20th, the beta will release at 0930 PST or 1230 EST. The time will, of course, change depending on the time zone that New World players are in.

The beta will run for nearly two weeks until August 3rd. On that day, it will close at 1200 PST or 0300 EST for reference. Hopefully, with all of the new test information, New World will be released on time, which is the end of August.

There have been play tests in the past, but Double Helix Games has confirmed that there will be far more content to look at when compared to play tests from last year. What those new features and content will be is still unconfirmed, but some outlets have released preview descriptions.

Players will just need to wait until the test begins to play all of the new content.

How to access the New World beta on July 20th

The beta for New World is not open, meaning only selected players can join in on July 20th. However, that doesn't mean others can't find a way to join, and luckily, there are a couple of different methods.

Many gamers are likely looking for a method to play for free, and there happens to be one. They can sign up on the New World MMO site under the tester section. There will be a prompt to sign in through Amazon, and then players can join the list. But there is no guarantee that they are invited.

For a guaranteed invite, they will need to pre-order or purchase any edition of New World. There are two platforms that users can buy it from — Amazon and Steam. Access to the beta can take up to two days if purchased on Amazon, but Steam will give instant access to the New World beta.

There are all kinds of editions that players can buy, but any New World copy will apply for the closed beta.

Edited by Ravi Iyer