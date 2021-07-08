How to get into the alpha and beta for Ashes of Creation

Ashes of Creation is a fantasy-themed MMORPG that is progressing through different stages of development.

The game itself looks incredible, and players are trying to find a way to get in on the hype surrounding Ashes of Creation. While the game is not yet completed, there is a way.

There are going to be alpha and beta testing periods for Ashes of Creation that eager players can participate in. Here is how you can get involved in the testing of this highly anticipated MMORPG.

Ashes of Creation: How to get into the alpha and beta testing

The first step is to create an account on the official Ashes of Creation website. The homepage of the site details what the game is. Underneath that is a giant golden button that says "Register Now."

Ashes of Creation is currently in Pre-Alpha and the website states only those with an Alpha One Key can access this version of the game when given the chance during designated playtest times.

After registering with your preferred username and email, you will be required to provide a contact email. The team behind Ashes of Creation will use that email to reach out regarding alpha and beta testing.

That email address will receive a verification email. Verify your email address and the Ashes of Creation account sign up is complete. Now, head to the Shop portion of their website.

There are pre-order packages available for purchase to give you access to the game. Accessing it as soon as possible requires purchasing the Adventurer package for a whopping $500.

All other pre-order packages for Ashes of Creation include beta testing access. Once it exits the Pre-Alpha period, then the Alpha period, anyone who purchased the other pre-orders will be given beta access.

The Ashes of Creation website has a Support page for those who do purchase pre-order packages. This outlines the current schedule for when playtesting will be allowed.

They have NDA tests and non-NDA tests for the Alpha tests. Further dates, including beta testing, have not been announced as of yet, but they encourage players to keep an eye on social media for further updates.

