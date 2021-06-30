When can you pre-order Madden 22?

There was a question mark over whether Madden 22's release would be impacted by Covid-19. However, the game was announced at about the same time of year and the marketing push is well underway.

For those who wish to pre-order the game as soon as possible, here is a rundown of some options and a recommendation for the best place to pre-order the game.

Madden 22 at big-box retailers

According to Gamestop's website, the game is available for pre-order right now. Gamestop gives the option to buy a digital or physical copy. Additionally, pre-orders are also available for those looking to purchase a dynasty or deluxe edition of the game.

Special editions of the game are only available for pre-order on Gamestop's website for Xbox One. The other pre-order screens still appear to be in the works. One might have more luck visiting a Gamestop and placing a pre-order in-person.

Deep Dive into Franchise Improvements coming to #Madden22:



☑️ Franchise Staff

☑️ Talent Trees

☑️ Weekly Strategy

☑️ Season Engine & More! pic.twitter.com/DSfRoEgwvI — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 22, 2021

Alternatively, Walmart's website only has pre-orders available for Madden 22 on the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. These are only available in physical form and will be mailed.

Those who have an Xbox One can play the Series X disc on their console, thanks to Microsoft's compatibility between the two consoles at the moment. Those looking for a PS4 version may have to wait a while or try another store.

Is Madden 22 available for pre-order on console?

As for buying directly on an Xbox One or Series X, Microsoft has all versions of the game available for pre-order on the website. Also, since the Microsoft Store is accessible from the Xbox consoles, the game can be pre-ordered from the couch.

All versions of Madden 22 are also available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. Just like with Xbox, fans can buy the game from the couch.

Which is the best way to pre-order Madden 22?

It seems the easiest way is to pre-order Madden 22 on Xbox or PlayStation. Being able to simply sit on the couch and lock in a digital copy of Madden 22 is the most convenient option.

Gamestop

However, as the game is digital, it will be impossible to trade in or sell the edition down the line. Also, if anything happens to one's online account, the person could end up losing access to the game. While these points are not deal-breakers for many, it is wise to keep it in mind when purchasing the game online.

How much does Madden 22 retail at and when does it release?

Depending on the console and edition of the game, Madden 22 could cost anywhere between $59.99 to $119.99. The game will be available on August 20, 2021 for those buying the normal edition. For those buying the MVP or Dynasty editions, the release date will be August 17, 2021.

