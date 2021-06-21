Every home-field advantage in Madden 22

Madden 22 frenzy is slated to take over pretty soon. This year, one of the biggest additions to the gameplay will be the home-field advantages for each NFL stadium. For example, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, which affects players on the field. This will have an effect on gameplay in Madden 22.

With this feature, each of the 32 stadiums will have a unique effect on gameplay in Madden 22. Here's what each stadium offers, according to VGR, who sourced the list from Youtuber Zirksee.

Home-field advantages for each NFL team in alphabetical order

Arizona Cardinals – Rise Up Red C (Cardinals gain momentum quicker)

Atlanta Falcons – Rise Up (Home team gains bonus momentum on offense)

Baltimore Ravens – Truzz the System (While winning, home team gets bonus momentum on running plays)

Buffalo Bills – Downwind (Away team kick meter moves erratically)

Carolina Panthers – Keep Pounding (Home team has more stamina during plays)

Chicago Bears – Bear Down (Away team’s kick meter moves faster on the downswing)

Cincinnati Bengals – Who Dey? (No huddle results in reduced clock runoff)

Cleveland Browns – Dog Pound (Hot routes in the red zone have a chance to fail)

Dallas Cowboys – Deflected (Away team’s punt distance is shortened if kicking across 50-yard line)

Denver Broncos – Mile High (Away team has less stamina for plays)

Detroit Lions – Motor City (Home team accelerates slightly quicker)

Green Bay Packers – Go Pack Go (Momentum gains are increased for home team)

Houston Texans – The Bullpen (Away team gains less momentum for touchdown)

Indianapolis Colts – Hat Count (Home team defense sees hat count via Coach Cam)

Jacksonville Jaguars – Duvall (Bonus momentum on touchdowns)

Kansas City Chiefs – Home of the Chiefs (Away team’s audibles have a chance of failing)

Las Vegas Raiders – Just Win Baby (When winning, home team has increased momentum gain/fatigue recovery)

Los Angeles Chargers – Bolt Up (Chargers gain bonus momentum for yardage gains)

Los Angeles Rams – Rams House (Home team has bonus momentum on defensive stops)

Miami Dolphins – Home team fatigue is slower

Minnesota Vikings – Skull (Home team is slightly faster in the red zone)

New England Patriots – Our House (Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns/3rd down stops)

New Orleans Saints – Who Dat (Away team receivers can mistakenly get incorrect routes on 3rd & 4th downs)

New York Giants – Turf War (Away team fatigues quicker)

New York Jets – Turf War (Away team fatigues quicker)

Philadelphia Eagles – Linked In (Momentum gains increased for Home team, decreased for away)

Pittsburgh Steelers – Terribly Distracting (Away team’s hot routes have a chance of faion 3rd & 4th downs)

San Francisco 49ers – Unstable Ground (Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions)

Seattle Seahawks – The 12s (Away team has distorted play on 3rd & 4th downs)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Fire the Cannon (Home team recovers fatigue upon entering red zone)

Tennessee Titans – Titan Up (Home team has improved blocking, avoids holding penalties)

Washington Football Team – Unstable Ground (Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions)

More about stadiums in Madden 22

This new feature will likely create a new meta in Madden 22. There will likely be a couple of stadiums that are bonafide favorites to use.

Based on this list, stadiums with "unstable ground" and the New Orleans Saints' "Who Dat" abilities appear to be the early favorites. However, one can only wait until Madden players get the game in their hands to see which venues end up as the favorites.

The Superdome

When will the new Madden be released?

Those purchasing the MVP edition of Madden 22 will have the opportunity to play the game on August 17, 2021.

There has been no confirmation yet on when the standard version will be released. In years past, those who bought the regular version of Madden would have to wait a few days to play. Considering this, the standard version of Madden 22 will likely drop around August 20.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha