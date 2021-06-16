Will Madden 22 be available cross-platform?

EA Sports has its work cut out for them for Madden 22. After all the criticism surrounding Madden 21, EA Sports made significant improvements throughout the season to repair the game. The most popular mode in the game is the Ultimate Team mode.

The Ultimate Team allows players to build teams with NFL legends and current players. Madden Ultimate Team has grown so much that other sports games outside of EA Sports have adopted the same mode and implemented it into their game. As a result, UT has become the most played game mode in Madden games over recent years.

Online multiplayer modes have grown a lot over the past few years. The ability to play another individual across the country or in another country has made sports games more appealing. One thing that Madden has done is take advantage of online multiplayer modes.

The online multiplayer mode has helped the Madden Championship Series become popular. Top e-sport players worldwide come together to play in many tournaments throughout the year to be crowned the greatest Madden player. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the MCS hard, everything became virtual for the 2021 season.

The massive question that's surrounding EA Sports and Madden 22 is, will the game be cross-platform?

Why should Madden 22 be cross-platform?

Cross-platforming has become a big success for many games over the last year. For example, Sony Playstation has recently made their baseball series MLB The Show 21 available to Xbox. If there's one thing that Xbox has been lacking, it's a great baseball game.

A Playstation player can match up with an Xbox player. If Madden wants to improve their game for the Madden 22 edition, it would be an excellent idea to make it cross-platform.

Why cross-platform can be a lousy idea for Madden 22?

The Madden Championship Series promotes Madden more than anything. Some of the best Madden players in the world have the goal to be an MCS champion.

EA Sports might limit the number of players from each platform who sign up for the MCS if the game becomes cross-platform. This will reduce the individuality of the players in the MCS by mixing and matching the gamers from different platforms.

If Madden 22 becomes cross-platform, it would eliminate many tournament values.

