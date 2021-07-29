Will New World be pay-to-win?

Microtransactions in games like New World have the player base worried about a pay-to-win format.

Pay-to-win is frowned upon by the gaming world. Players want to prove their worth with skills and gameplay that they grinded, practiced, and perfected. The vast majority don't want to buy their way to the top.

Of course, there are those who open their wallets and spend money on all sorts of advancements in games. So, is New World going to be a pay-to-win game? What could it possibly offer in that aspect?

New World: Will it be pay-to-win?

The Alpha and Beta versions of New World provided players with an in-game store that raised concerns. During the Alpha period, Amazon Games addressed the issues brought up by this store.

They advised that all items at launch would be purely cosmetic. This will not provide any sort of advantage for New World players. The studio wants all players to experience the game fully, with in-game purchases or not.

Enhancing the visuals of in-game characters is the main goal of the store. Character boosts or gameplay influencing purchases won't be found within that store.

This is great news, as Amazon Games appears to be steering clear from a pay-to-win strategy. Gamers should rejoice that this new game will truly require talent and grind.

In a press conference, Creative Director David Verfaillie expressed how the studio is here to please fans of New World:

“We have definitely heard the feedback from players and our focus is we do not wantNew World to be a pay-to-win experience.”

According to Amazon Games, quality of life improvements will come in the future after the focus on cosmetics. Moreover, things such as additional storage and fast travel items may become purchaseable.

All of these things that can be bought will also be obtainable within New World for free. This means players won't have to pay to acquire them, but that they can if they want to a bit quicker.

New World is set to launch on August 31, 2021. By then, a more refined store experience should be in place. For now, pay-to-win is thankfully off the table for this MMO.

