How to get into the New World closed beta

New World, an upcoming MMO from Amazon Games, has been highly anticipated for some time now.

With new games, players always enjoy the chance to test it before it is considered officially released. Beta periods are all the rage these days, and New World is going to satisfy that craving.

Currently in an Alpha testing phase, the beta phase for the New World massively multiplayer online game should be arriving very soon. Players can try their hand at being put on the tester list.

New World: How to get into the closed beta

Image via Amazon Games

Weekly invites were sent out for the Alpha period to players who signed up for testing on the New World website. Now, as the Alpha testing phase winds down, players are looking forward to a more polished beta experience.

There are two ways to get into the closed beta. One gives players guaranteed access, and the other put them on the list and in line for a chance at it with many other New World hopefuls.

Image via Amazon Games

On the New World website, players can pre-order the game. They receive bonus content such as Isabella's amulet, the Fist Bump emote, a guild crest set and a unique title.

Along with all of that additional in-game content, pre-ordering gives secure access to closed beta. Standard and Deluxe Edition both provide beta access, with the Deluxe Edition providing even more bonus content.

For those not interested in pre-ordering New World, signing up for the testing phase works like it did in the Alpha period. Go to the New World website and locate the Tester Sign-Up page.

Image via Amazon Games

You can create an Amazon account if you don't have one or sign in with an existing account. Once that is done, you can select to Sign Up for the closed beta period. Keep your fingers crossed for access.

If chosen, you can participate in the closed beta of New World from July 20 to Aug 2. Anyone playing is allowed to stream the game, but understand that beta progress will not carry over to the full release of this MMO.

Edited by Srijan Sen