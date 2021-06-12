Does the new MMO Palworld have a release date?

Palworld is a new MMO coming from publisher and developer Pocketpair.

The game is being compared to the likes of Pokemon, but in a massively multiplayer online format. While the appearance looks like Pokemon, it is anything but.

Palworld is a survival-style shooter where players need to craft, build, explore, and engage in battle with their Pals at their side. So, when exactly is Palworld MMO releasing?

The release date for Palworld

The trailer for Palworld and all of its details that are known so far were just recently made available to the public. Unfortunately, all of that information did not come with an exact release date.

Pocketpair has indicated that Palworld will be available for PC sometime in 2022, as it is already listed on Steam. The developer did not specifically say which part of 2022 will see its release.

We just announced the new game Palworld!



You can collect and raise mysterious creatures "Pal" in this next-generation open-world survival crafting game!



Please RT, like and add to your wishlist to support us!

Add to your wishlist from the link below!https://t.co/WWyHbJJfSw pic.twitter.com/6gel9YBVla — Pocketpair - Craftopia (@PocketpairGames) June 5, 2021

As the current year progresses, more information is likely to be given about Palworld and the state of its release date. Look for Pocketpair to update fans periodically throughout 2021.

What we know about Palworld so far

The developers of this MMO have said Palworld is "a game about living a slow life with mysterious creatures or throwing yourself into life-and-death battles with poachers."

The in-game world has been ravaged by hunger, harsh climates and the uprising of illegal poaching. Players should be prepared to do the worst when it comes to surviving.

Welcome to Palworld, in this open world 3rd person adventure, you can torture the wildlife and use them to your advantage against countless enemies. pic.twitter.com/kEWtIZJY2U — Porge (@Porgeland) June 11, 2021

This is where the Pals come in. These creatures can be caught and tamed. They can also be used to help construct, fight, farm or work in factories. The trailer shows how some of these choices negatively affect the Pals.

Players can also become poachers, sell their Pals, or slaughter them to battle hunger. Palworld feels as if the Pokemon universe is ruled by the mafia. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting new MMO.

