ESO Greymoor

MMO as a genre in videogames has always been unstable. However, the committed MMO community has kept the genre going. Some MMO games are free to play or are on subscription basis while othes require a one-time payment. Even though there are plenty of MMOs in the market, there are only a few MMOs that are good enough to play or stick around.

MMO games suffer from many issues, some of them being pay to win, low player count, outrageous in-game costs/ subscriptions, dull story/ content, etc. However, there are some MMO games that are fun to play and have a good number of players. Today, we at Sportskeeda have sorted a list of the best five MMO games that you can enjoy in 2020.

Disclaimer: The MMO games mentioned in the list are chosen based on-

Active Player Counts.

Aesthetics

Graphics

Gameplay

Story and Character Build up.

5 best MMO games to play in 2020:

#1: Black Desert Online Remastered

Black Desert Online Remastered

Black Desert Online is one of the best looking MMORPGs out in the market. On August 22, 2018, we received an even better-looking version of BDO namely Black Desert Online Remastered Edition. Black Desert offers a fast-paced combat system for all those action lovers.

Remember these great words "MMO games without a good character creation is not an MMO at all". But you don't have to worry. Black Desert Online offers one of the best character creations in the history of MMO games. Black Desert Offers 19 distinct classes; some of them are gender-free while others are gender locked.

The story as well as character development in BDO is mediocre, though. The best part where the MMO game shines is the graphics, gameplay, active player count and so on. To play Black Desert Online, players need to pay a small amount of 10 to 15 USD. The game is well optimised and can be played in mid-tier graphics cards.

#4: Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor

Elder Scroll Greymoor PS4

Advertisement

Elder Scrolls Online is one of the best MMORPG that players can enjoy in 2020. ESO offers one of the best story and character development in MMO games. It offers a significant number of quality side missions. The Elder Scrolls Online world is filled with lore and places to explore. The gameplay mechanics offered by ESO is one of its kind.

ESO offers character creation along with different classes and races. However, in this respect, it is not up to par with Black Desert Online. The Greymoor expansion launches today worldwide. It can be purchased through Steam and other means. In ESO Greymoor, players would be able explore the dark part of Skyrim and battle the vampire lord.

The vampire skill tree would also receive a huge update with the Greymoor expansion. ESO has a good number of active player counts. It is one of the best MMO games to try out in 2020.

#3: Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PSO2) is one of the most anticipated MMO games to play in 2020. The game would release in the West on May 27, 2020. PSO2 is one of the best Japanese MMO games and it features a huge active player count. It offers a hack-n-slash style fast-paced combat and a pretty decent overall game-play experience.

The world of Phantasy Star Online 2 is filled with quests to do, places to explore and distinct NPCs to talk about. Even though the game is pretty mediocre in many aspects mentioned in our list, it offers some unique features that deem it worthy to be on this list.

Phantasy Star Online offers cross-platform between PC and console. We highly recommend you, players, to try out PSO2.